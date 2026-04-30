Next MGR in the making? Axis My India projects a blockbuster debut for Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu exit poll results

Exit Polls 2026: The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has long been dominated by two Dravidian parties – the DMK and the AIADMK. This time, however, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK is projected to spring a surprise as per Axis My India exit poll released on 29 April.

Tamil Nadu elections were held in single phase for 224 seats on 23 April. Results would be out after counting of votes on 4 May. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made electoral politics debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this time.

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The TVK could win anywhere between 0-26 seats according to most of the exit polls. But according to Axis My India exit poll, Vijay’s TVK could win anywhere between 98 and 120 seats with a 35 per cent vote share,

The ruling DMK is projected to win 92-110 seats with a 35 per cent in the 234-member house. The NDA which comprises AIADMK and BJP is in for a rout, winning only 22-33 seats between them.

Led by Preep Gupta, Axis My India also projects that 37 per cent of respondents picked Vijay as their preferred candidate as next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, followed by incumbent MK Stalin.

Remember, exit poll results have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be out on 4 May.

The blend of cinema and politics Tamil Nadu has a rich history of blending cinema and politics. At least two of its most iconic Chief Ministers had highly successful actors before entering governance. MG Ramachandran or MGR (1977–1987) was one of the most celebrated superstars of Tamil cinema, known for his on-screen persona of a “messiah of the poor” before becoming the Chief Minister.

MGR founded the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and remains the only actor in India to serve as an incumbent Chief Minister until his death.

Vijay, the next MGR? Then J Jayalalithaa, who had several stints as chief minister (1991–1996, 2001, 2002–2006, 2011–2014, 2015–2016) was also a legendary actress who acted in numerous blockbuster films, often opposite MGR before becoming a politician.

While no other actors could become chief ministers, but DMK DMK patriarch. and former chief minister late M Karunanidhi was a successful scriptwriter and playwright who used cinema to lay the foundation for the Dravidian political movement.

Pollster Pradeep Gupta, chairperson of Axis My India, even likened Vijay's rise to that of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Ram Rao in Andhra Pradesh. Gupta was speaking with India Today on this aspect of his exit poll results.

Other prominent names Other names in Tamil Nadu politics who were in film indstry include Vijayakanth, fondly called 'Captain.' Vijayakanth was a super star who founded the DMDK party. His party served as a key political force and official opposition in the state.

Key Takeaways Vijay's popularity could translate into political power, reminiscent of past cinema icons like MGR and Jayalalithaa.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is evolving with the rise of new parties like TVK.

Understanding the fusion of cinema and politics is crucial for predicting future electoral outcomes in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the erving as the Deputy Chief Minister, he is a former actor and film producer who transitioned into active state politics. Udhayanidhi is MK Stalin's son.