The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to sweep Andhra Pradesh in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, most exit polls predicted on June 1.

According to the ABP-C-Voter exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to get 21-25 seats and YSRCP to get 0-4 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the YSRCP had won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state while the Telugu Desam Party bagged the remaining 3 seats.

News18 exit polls predict that the BJP is likely to win 4-6 seats in Andhra Pradesh, with the NDA securing 19-22 seats. The YSRCP are likely to win 5-8 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

All 25 Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh, along with 175 assembly constituencies, voted in the fourth phase of polling on May 13, 2024. The contest was expected to be triangular with the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSCRP pitted against the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA.

The BJP fought elections in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The Republic TV-PMARQ also predicts victory for the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is expected to secure 19 to 22 seats while the YSRCP is anticipated to win between 5 and 8 seats, according to this exit poll.

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 8-13 seats of YSRCP, 10-14 seats for TDP and 2-3 seats for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh

Pollsters believe that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently facing an uphill task of retaining power in Andhra Pradesh.

Overall, most of the exit-poll results declared on Saturday have predict a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the BJP-led NDA expected to win over 350 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

