Business News/ Elections / Exit polls 2024: BJP may beat TMC in West Bengal, pollsters predict 16 Lok Sabha seats for Mamata Banerjee's party

Exit polls 2024: BJP may beat TMC in West Bengal, pollsters predict 16 Lok Sabha seats for Mamata Banerjee's party

Livemint

Exit polls indicate BJP ahead of TMC in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. NDA predicted to win 21-25 seats, TMC expected to secure 16-20 seats. INDIA bloc may only secure 1 seat.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT Photo)

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will zoom ahead from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Republic TV Matrize's exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to get around 21-25 seats in Bengal, whereas the ruling TMC is expected to bag 16-20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Opposition's INDIA bloc will likely face a setback in the state and would likely get only 1 seat if stars align for rightly for them.

