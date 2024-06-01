Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will zoom ahead from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Republic TV Matrize's exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to get around 21-25 seats in Bengal, whereas the ruling TMC is expected to bag 16-20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Opposition's INDIA bloc will likely face a setback in the state and would likely get only 1 seat if stars align for rightly for them.