The Congress may be in for a disappointment as most exit polls predicted thumping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in three states – Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh – that the grand old party rules.

Exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV-Matrize and Jan Ki Baat, predicted a landslide win for the NDA in the just concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP-led NDA may win 350-370 Lok Sabha seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc may win between 118 and 140 seats, they said. There are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. To win the elections, a party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 seats - the magic number.

Exit Polls 2024: What's predicted for Congress-ruled states?

Congress is currently in power in three states– Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal. Exit polls revealed on Saturday that the BJP is likely to win big in these three states in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The official results will, however, be declared on June 4.

The Congress won these three states in recent assembly elections.

Usually, people vote differently and chose different parties in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Exit polls 2024: Here's a state-wise prediction:

1. Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh sends four members to the Lok Sabha. On Saturday, the BJP was projected to win three to four seats in the hill state, while a few exit polls suggested that the Congress may win 0 to one seat. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kangana Ranaut are in the fray from Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress won and formed a government in Himachal Pradesh in December 2022. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has been winning all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal since 2014 and is likley to do a hat-trick this time. Here's what different exit polls predicted for Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections:

Exit Polls NDA INDIA India TV-CNX 3-4 seats 0-1 seats News 24-Today's Chanakya 4 ± 1 Seats 0 ± 1 Seats India Today-Axis My India 4 seats 0 seats Republic TV-Matrize 3-4 seats 0-1 seat Republic Bharat-P Marq 4 seats 0 seat ABP-Cvoter 3-4 seats 0-1

2. Telangana

There are 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. While some exit polls, including News 18 survey and Today's Chanakya, predicted majority seats for the BJP and the NDA, a few others such as ABP-Cvoter suggested a close contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

The Congress won the Telangana Assembly elections in December 2023. The 2024 elections will be the second Lok Sabha polls for Telangana after the state was formed in 2014. The regional Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) won the state's first assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2018 and 2019.

Here's what different exit polls predicted for Telangana Lok Sabha Elections:

Exit Polls NDA INDIA News 18 survey 7-10 seats 5-8 seats India TV-CNX 8-10 6-8 News 24-Today's Chanakya 12 ± 2 Seats 5 ± 2 Seats Republic TV-Matrize 06-09 05-08 seats Republic Bharat-P Marq 6 8 ABP-Cvoter 7-9 7-9

3. Karnataka

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 20-25 Lok Sabha seats, while the INDIA bloc may win 2-7 seats. The India Today-Axis My India projected 23-25 seats for the NDA and 3-5 seats for INDIA bloc.

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, and Siddaramaiah became the state's chief minister.

Here's what different exit polls predicted for Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections:

Exit Polls NDA INDIA India TV-CNX 20-24 4-8 News 24-Today's Chanakya 24 ± 4 Seats 4 ± 4 Seats Republic TV-Matrize 21 7 Republic Bharat-P Marq 22 6 ABP-Cvoter 23-25 2-5

Exit Polls are just predictions about who may win the elections. It doesn't reflect the official election results. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared by the Election Commission of India on June 4.

