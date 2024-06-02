Exit Polls 2024: BJP set to sweep Congress-ruled Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana? Lok Sabha predictions say...
Exit Polls 2024: The BJP may do a hat-trick in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party may also gain in Karnataka and Telangana, currently ruled by the Congress. Here's what exit polls predicted on Saturday, June 1.
The Congress may be in for a disappointment as most exit polls predicted thumping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in three states – Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh – that the grand old party rules.