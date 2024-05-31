Exit polls 2024: Congress refrains from participating in Lok Sabha Elections-related debates. Here's why
Exit Polls 2024 for Lok Sabha Elections will be released by television channels and news outlets on June 1 after 6.30 pm.
The Congress said on Friday that its leaders will not participate debates related to Lok Sabha exit polls on June 4. In a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP."