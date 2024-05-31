The Congress said on Friday that its leaders will not participate debates related to Lok Sabha exit polls on June 4. In a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP."

He said the Indian National Congress would not participate in the debates on Exit polls. "The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," he said, citing reasons for the political party's decision.

When will exit polls results for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 be released?

The last phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on June 1, Saturday. After the voting ends at 6 pm, various media houses will release their exit poll results for the Lok Sabha Elections, predicting the final results, which will be declared on June 4.

According to Election Commission guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be able to run exit poll data and its results on June 1 after 6.30 pm. In the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh on June 1 between 7 am and 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked his party workers, candidates and office-bearers to remain "vigilant" against the "lies" of the BJP and "its exit polls."

In an appeal in Hindi on X, Yadav wrote, “Today I am making an extremely important appeal to you. All of you should remain fully alert, vigilant and cautious during the voting tomorrow and also in the days after the voting, till the counting of votes is over and you receive the certificate of victory. Do not get misled by the BJP."

The SP and alliance partner of INDIA bloc are contesting on 62 seats in UP. The Congress on other hand has fielded its candidate for 17 seats while for one seat (Bhadohi), the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded its candidate.

