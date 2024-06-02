Exit Polls 2024: Lok Sabha result predictions had some errors too. Details here
Exit Polls 2024: Netizens pointed out inconsistencies in some exit poll numbers with regard to seats predicted for a party or a coalition as against the number of seats it is actually contesting.
Most of the exit poll results declared on June 1 predicted a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is projected to win more than 350 plus seats, as per at least ten exit polls. Three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – have predicted 400 plus seats for the NDA. The pollsters have predicted less than 200 seats for the Opposition INDIA bloc.