Most of the exit poll results declared on June 1 predicted a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is projected to win more than 350 plus seats, as per at least ten exit polls. Three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – have predicted 400 plus seats for the NDA. The pollsters have predicted less than 200 seats for the Opposition INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

Netizens however pointed out inconsistencies in some exit poll numbers with regard to seats predicted for a party or a coalition as against the number of seats it is contesting.

A user pointed out an exit poll predicting 13 seats for the Congress party in Tamil Nadu as against 9 seats it is contesting in alliance with the ruling DMK. The pollster predicted 13-15 seats for the Congress+ in Tamil Nadu.

An exit poll is a post-election survey predicting the anticipated winners and the margin of their victory. The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, the exit poll predicted 33-37 seats for INDIA bloc parties, 2-4 seats for the BJP and 0-2 seats for the AIDMK in Tamil Nadu where 39 seats are up for grabs. Eventually, the pollster predicted DMK winning 20-22 seats, the Congress bagging 6-8 seats, the BJP winning 1-3 seats and others winning 0-2 others in Tamil Nadu.

Some other discrepancies pointed out included the NDA winning 33 seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan and the Lok Janshakti Party winning 4-6 seats as against 5 that it contested in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another such instance, as pointed out by a user, the pollster predicted 8-10 seats to SHS (Eknath Shinde) and 9-11 seats to SHS (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra.

“Now the funny thing is, SHS (ES) fighting a total of 15 seats out of which, 13 are against SHS (UBT) who's fighting total of 21 seats. So logically, either of them should have a lower number rather than nearly the same," the user said on X (formerly Twitter).

Usually, the pollsters predict a range of numbers in exit polls, so the error is unavoidable, said a pollster who didn't want to be named.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, pollsters had predicted around 285 seats for the NDA. However, the BJP-led alliance won a landslide victory by winning 353 seats, with the BJP alone securing 303 seats. The Congress won 52 seats, and its UPA won 91 seats.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the NDA was estimated to win around 257-340 seats. However, the NDA won 336 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

