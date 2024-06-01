Exit polls 2024: Track record could tell us whom to trust

For the purpose of this analysis, the errors are based on a comparison of an alliance’s final seat tally and the midpoint of the range that a pollster predicted. For example, if a pollster predicted 300-350 seats for an alliance, which ended up winning 350 seats, the error is calculated as 25 out of 350, which is 7.1%. Pollsters typically have an acceptable tolerance range for the error, since predicting the exact figure is not possible.