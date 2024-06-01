Exit Poll 2024 Live Updates: All eyes are now set on exit polls 2024 as the voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ended on Saturday, June 1. Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep to power for the third consecutive term, or will the Opposition's INDIA bloc be able to oust the BJP this time? Different pollsters, such as India Today-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter and CSDS-Lokniti, will release exit polls today.
What is an exit poll? An exit poll is a post-election survey which tends to predict the mood of the nation. It's an opinion poll showing how many seats a political party will likely win. It must be noted that exit polls are not same as the official elections results. The official Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be declared on June 4 by the Election Commission of India.
When will Exit polls be released? Media houses will start releasing exit polls after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Exit polls can be released only after the voting ends for an election. The Election Commission imposed a ban on exit polls between 7 a.m. on April 19 and 6.30 p.m. on June 1, 2024.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 17 and the last on June 1. The elections were for 543 Lok Sabha seats. The Lok Sabha Election results will be declared on June 4.
Meanwhile, simultaneous assembly elections were held for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The results for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be declared on June 2, while those of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be declared on June 4.
Stay tuned to this Exit Polls 2024 LIVE update for all the latest developments related to Lok Sabha Elections and exit polls results:
Ideally, TV channels should begin releasing their projections by 6:30-7 pm on Saturday. These will also be live streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube.
Many TV channels start publishing the exit polls with a different name or title even before the last phase of the election is over, perhaps, due to curiosity about which party could be the possible winner.
According to the regulations set by the Election Commission of India (ECI), exit polls are prohibited from being conducted during the voting process. However, they are permitted to be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.
In accordance with these rules, exit poll data cannot be released prior to 6:30 pm on June 1, which marks the conclusion of the last round of polling. These regulations are governed by Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951.
Despite being eagerly awaited and scrutinized, exit polls are not flawless. Several factors can contribute to inaccuracies in their predictions:
As the Lok Sabha polls are set to conclude tomorrow evening, various media organisations will declare the results of exit polls conducted after 6:30 pm on Saturday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday appealed to the party workers, office bearers and candidates to remain vigilant and "not get misled by BJP's exit polls."
In a post on X, the SP chief said, "Just as you have been cautious throughout the elections, similarly you have to stay outside the strong room and be alert till you get the certificate on the day of counting."
"They will tell that BJP is winning around 300 seats, which is completely false. They do this to demoralise you so that you become disappointed, but you should not fall for their words and on the day of counting, you have to protect the strong room and be vigilant so that no kind of rigging can take place," Akhilesh Yadav said in the post.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed Congress for boycotting exit polls and said that the opposition party always remains in a state of denial.
"During the whole election, they kept campaigning that they were going to get the majority but they knew the situation that in the coming exit polls, it would be their massive defeat so they can't face the media. Therefore, they are boycotting the entire exit poll exercise. Exit polls have been happening for a long time but this time, because of the defeat, they don't know how to explain and that's why they are boycotting. Since Rahul Gandhi has taken in charge of Congress, they are in denial mode," the Home Minister told ANI.
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the move by the Congress is not "surprising" as the opposition party refrains from getting involved in such a process if they feel results will not go in their favour.
"Congress's decision to not participate in Exit Polls, on the eve of Phase 7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is not surprising, since Congress usually opts out when it doesn't expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them. But what is more disconcerting is Congress's antipathy towards the largest democratic process in the world, which saw the participation of over 960 million aspirations," JP Nadda posted on X.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera stated that his party does not see any reason to indulge in "speculation and slugfest for TRP".
"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Pawan Khera posted on X.
The fight for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is between the the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc, which is a coalition of over 25 opposition parties.
The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be delcared by the Election Commission of India on June 4. The exit polls, which are to be released today, are just predictions and not the actual result of the polls. Exit polls reveal who is likely to win the elections.
An exit poll is an opinion similar to pre-election surveys and polls. The only difference is exit polls are done after the voting for a particular election is concluded. Exit Polls make predictions about which political party is likely to win which state or union territories. It must be noted that exit polls are not same as the final and official results. The official Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be declared on June 4.
The exit poll results for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be released after 6:30 pm on Saturday, June 1.
Where to watch Exit Polls 2024? Follow this Mint Live blog to get the latest updates and exit polls shared by all the pollsters, including India Today-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter, and CSDS-Lokniti. You can also track exit poll results on different TV channels or X accounts.