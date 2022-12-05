The two phases voting for Assembly Election 2022 in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh concluded on 5 December, following which the Election Commission of India granted permission for Exit Polls to be published.
Himachal Pradesh voted on 12 November and Gujarat voted in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's votes were held on 4 December.
The result for Delhi MCD elections will be declared on 7 December and that of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be declared on 8 December.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to win in both the states, however, Congress is likely to give a tough competition to the ruling party.
Gujarat Assembly polls 2022
Total seats- 186
The battle for the ruling party in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home states, and BJP's stronghold, is likely to show obvious results, with almost every exit poll predicting a clear majority for the saffron party.
BJP is set to win a comfortable majority in Gujarat, three exit polls showed on Monday, cementing the party's fortunes ahead of national elections due in 2024.
The western industrial state is a bastion of the Hindu-nationalist BJP, which has has not lost state assembly elections there since 1995. Modi served as Gujarat's chief minister for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
Exit polls have also predicted that AAP will open its account in the Gujarat assembly and will finish third behind the Congress and BJP.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls 2022
Total seats- 68
Himachal Pradesh saw a voter turn out of
In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) is likely to show a neck to neck battle with the former winning for a second term.
News24 Chanakaya has predicted a hung parliament in the state with 42% vote share for both BJP and Congress. India Today-Axis has predicted win for Congress. They have said that Congress will win 40 seats int he state assembly.
Apart from that every other exit poll has predicted BJP is slated to win by a narrow edge over Congress. BJP has been predicted to bag 35 seats, Congress 30 seats and AAP 0 seats.
Delhi MCD polls
Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.
The results for the MCD polls will be declared after counting of votes on 7 December. Over 50% of the total 1.45 crore eligible votes were polled in the elections for the total 250 MCD wards on Sunday.
