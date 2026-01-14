Explained: Why BMC elections haven’t been held since 2017

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be held on Thursday, 15 January.

Polling will be held across 227 civic wards of Mumbai from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, 16 January. As many as 1,700 candidates are in the fray, including 878 women and 822 men. There 1,03,44,315 voters comprising 55,15,707 men, 48,26,509 women and 1,099 eligible to vote in BMC elections.

The last BMC polls were held in 2017. The term of the corporators ended on March 7, 2022, and subsequent elections could not be held in time, resulting in the civic body being placed under an administrator.

Why was the BMC poll delayed? In Maharashtra, the civic body elections – to be held in 2020 – got deferred first due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the civic elections that were to be held in March 2022 got deferred again following the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision of allowing the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota in local body elections only after conducting a rigorous empirical inquiry.

On 21 July, 2022, the Supreme Court had allowed reservation up to 27 per cent for OBC in nagar panchayat, nagar parishad and BMC elections, accepting the State commission’s report. However, it clarified that the SEC must not re-notify the election programme in 367 local bodies, which included the BMC, to provide reservation.

On 22 July the same year, the SEC reclassified wards in BMC, stating that of the total 236 seats, 156 were reserved for general category, 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC), two for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 63 for OBC category. The Supreme Court warned the SEC to not renotify the election programme and ordered status quo in OBC reservations in local body elections.

Delimitation in Mumbai Wards In Mumbai, there was also an additional issue of delimitation of the municipal wards further delayed the civic polls.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government decided to increase seats from 227 to 236. This kicked off the redrawing of wards in Mumbai by the SEC in February 2022. After the split of Shiv Sena, howeverm the subsequent Eknath Shinde government withdrew this order in August 2022. In April 2023, the Bombay High Court upheld this order.

On August 4, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the SEC to conduct local body polls in Maharashtra by January 2026 as per new ward reservation and 27 per cent of OBC reservation. The apex court also pulled up the SEC for the delay in holding the elections.

The elections to elect a new civic body in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra was primarily due to many reasons including fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, delimitation of ward boundaries and reservation.

What happened in 2017 BMC polls? In the last BMC elections in 2017, Shiv Sena, which has controlled the city’s civic body since 1985 was nearly dethroned by the BJP. The undivided Sena won 84 seats while BJP bagged 82 seats. Due to neither party winning an outright majority in the 227-seat corporation, they had to strike an uneasy bargain, with BJP allowing Sena to retain the mayor’s post. However, since the disintegration of the original coalition and the split in the Shiv Sena, BJP is aiming to finally break through Sena’s power centre and install Mumbai’s first BJP mayor.

What does the Constitution say? The 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution passed by Parliament in 1992 established rural and local bodies of government which are chosen directly by citizens and State election commissions to hold elections to these bodies.

Each Panchayat or urban civic body has a term of five years, one-third seats are reserved for women, a number proportional to the SC/ST population in the State is reserved for these communities while OBC reservation can be provided if States find it necessary. The State election commission is an autonomous body and the commissioner is an independent officer, not under the control of Election Commission of India.

