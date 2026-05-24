Falta election results LIVE: BJP takes commanding lead as ECI counts votes amid tight security

Falta election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Falta assembly constituency repoll in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security, with BJP candidate Debangshu Panda surging ahead with a commanding lead after the very first of 21 counting rounds. The repoll, ordered after serious irregularities marred the original 29 April polling, has drawn intense scrutiny from across the political spectrum.

BJP leads with 26,339 after round 7 After the 7th counting round, Debangshu Panda bagged 44,792 votes, leading by 26,339 votes over CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

BJP's Debangshu Panda maintains strong lead of 19,701 After the sixth counting round, Panda bagged 37,474 votes.

BJP's Debangshu Panda Opens Up 9,000-Vote Lead After Round One After the first counting round, Panda bagged 9,534 votes, opening up a lead of 9,086 votes over CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced two days before the repoll that he would not contest and described it as a personal decision, trailed in third place with 210 votes.

An Election Commission official confirmed to news agency PTI that counting was proceeding without incident. "The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre," the official said.

Why Falta Went to a Repoll: EVM Tampering Allegations and Irregularities The repoll across all 285 booths of the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district was conducted on 21 May, after polling held on 29 April was countermanded following a string of serious allegations.

Complaints emerged from multiple booths alleging that perfume-like substances and adhesive tapes had been applied to EVMs during the original polling day.

Also Read | EC orders repoll in 285 polling stations of Falta seat in West Bengal on May 21

Subsequent scrutiny revealed alleged attempts to tamper with footage captured by web cameras installed at several polling stations, raising questions over the role of booth-level officers, presiding officers, polling personnel and election observers. Following its findings, the Election Commission ordered repolling in every booth across the constituency.

87 Per Cent Voter Turnout as 35 Companies of Central Forces Deployed The repoll recorded a voter turnout of more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors registered in the constituency, a figure that reflects the high stakes attached to the contest. The total electorate comprises 1,21,300 men, 1,15,135 women and nine third-gender individuals.

The Election Commission significantly stepped up security arrangements for the repoll, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency to ensure smooth voting. The deployment represented roughly double the security presence compared to the original polling day.

Trinamool Congress Nominee Withdrew Days Before the Repoll Although six candidates were officially in the fray for the seat, Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan announced a couple of days before the repoll that he would not contest.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party described the decision as his personal choice. Khan nonetheless appeared on the ballot, receiving 210 votes in the first counting round.