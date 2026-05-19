Falta re-election: Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of the race

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated19 May 2026, 02:44 PM IST
TMC said the party has received information about Khan's decision
TMC said the party has received information about Khan's decision

In a dramatic twist in the re-elections for the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal, Jahangir Khan, the candidate from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has withdrawn his candidature for the polls scheduled on May 21.

"I am the son of Falta and I want Falta to remain peaceful and progress. Our Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is giving a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I have decided to step away from the repoll process in the constituency," Khan said in a video, while announcing his decision to pull out of the race.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll," he told reporters.

"We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he added.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.

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