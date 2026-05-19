Falta re-election: Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of the race

In a dramatic twist in the re-elections for the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal, Jahangir Khan, the candidate from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has withdrawn his candidature for the polls scheduled on May 21.
"I am the son of Falta and I want Falta to remain peaceful and progress. Our Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is giving a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I have decided to step away from the repoll process in the constituency," Khan said in a video, while announcing his decision to pull out of the race.
TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.
"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll," he told reporters.
"We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he added.