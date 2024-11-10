Farming, industry, employment among 5 key points on Congress manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, outlining five key pillars for the state's progress

Published10 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Farming, industry, employment among 5 key points on Congress manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Farming, industry, employment among 5 key points on Congress manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

With the Maharashtra Assembly Elections drawing near, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge released Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s manifesto on Sunday. The manifesto focuses on five pillars, and was unveiled in the presence of state's party president Nana Patole and general secretary K C Venugopal.

 "...We have five pillars for the progress and development of Maharashtra based on farming and rural development, Industry and employment, Urban development, environment, and public welfare…" news wire ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

(more to come…)

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
