Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his meditation session in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, suggesting it was more akin to “film shooting and marketing." Tejashwi Yadav added that true meditation occurs without publicising it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, “He [PM Modi] is not doing meditation. He is doing a film shoot and marketing. Meditation happens in a peaceful environment without telling anyone."

In line with taking spiritual journeys before the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi will be meditating from May 30 evening to June 1 evening at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi reached Kanyakumari on Thursday, May 30, and will stay there till June 1 to meditate. PM Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari after the culmination of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that PM Narendra Modi's meditation trip to Kanyakumari violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Congress said he was trying to “circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip. Congress urged the poll body to ensure it is not aired by the media.

"The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting," the Congress memorandum to the EC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further added: “Through the meditation trip, Shri Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour silence period and unfairly leverage the ethnocultural significance of the chosen location in an attempt to bolster his campaign and maximise his vote share in violation of the Representation of the People Act, as well as Model Code of Conduct."

Police have detained Congress workers who protested against PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu.

