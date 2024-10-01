The Election Commission reported a 44.08% voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir by 1 pm, with Udhampur at 51.66%. Congress leader Kharge emphasizes the importance of voting to restore statehood and improve local governance following Article 370's removal.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the third and final phase of the assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voting is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. About 3.9 million people are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 415 candidates in the final phase today.

About 44.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all 40 seats until 1 pm, the Election Commission of India said. Udhampur district in Jammu recorded highest turnout of 51.66 per cent while Baramulla in Kashmir recorded 36.6 per cent turnout till 1 pm, the poll panel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge said in a post on X that this was the final chance to ‘teach a lesson’ to those who ‘snatched’ statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress president was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre that abolished the Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Congress-NC alliance The Congress party, which is contesting assembly polls in the UT in an alliance with the National Conference has promised to convert Jammu and Kashmir back into a state.

"As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers," Kharge said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in ten years. This is also the first assembly election in the UT after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.

The first phase of voting was held on September 18 and the second phase on September 25. A voter turn out of 61 per cent was recorded in the first phase while the approximate voter turnout was 57.3 per cent in the second phase of voting, according to poll panel data.

"Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A single vote is valuable enough to ensure better employment opportunities for the young, take on the corrupt, safeguard your land rights and ensure progress and prosperity," Kharge said.

Polling began at 7 am in 16 assembly segments in three border districts of north Kashmir amid tight security. 24 assembly constituencies in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region are also voting today.

"We welcome the first-time voters, for the future course for Jammu and Kashmir shall be decided by their participation. Once again, I request you to join the voting queue," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25.

The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.