‘First task of…’: P Chidambaram has this suggestion for NC-Congress of Jammu and Kashmir

Following the NC-Congress alliance victory, Chidambaram emphasises the need for the new Jammu and Kashmir government to demand statehood restoration, advocating for support from all INDIA bloc parties and possible legal recourse if the central government declines.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the first task before the new government in Jammu and Kashmir be to demand restoration of statehood. INDIA bloc parties, the former Union Finance Minister, said should support the demand.

In a post on X, Chidambaram suggested that in case the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre doesn't agree, then th ruling government in the erstwhile state should approach the court since the central government had promised restoration of statehood before the top court.

"After the election results in J-K and days before the new government will take office, the LG of J-K has taken powers to himself that mocks the verdict of the people," Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram's suggestions comes after the National Conference-Congress alliance won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and is all set to  form the government with Omar Abdullah as the chief minister.

The president's rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the union territory. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect. 

Jammu and Kashmir had been under Central rule since June 2018 following the following the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the PDP-led government.

"The first task of the new government should be to demand the restoration of statehood to J-K, and all the I.N.D.I.A. parties should support the demand, Chidambaram said in the post. “Failing a positive response, the new J-K government should not hesitate to approach the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

‘Parliament to take a call’

Last week, BJP leader Ram Madhav has said that Parliament will take a final call on the timing and structure of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union government right from the Prime Minister and home minister downward, has repeatedly said that statehood will be granted at an appropriate time. Madhav, who was the BJP incharge of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently-concluded assembly elections told HT in an interview.

(With PTI inputs

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 08:31 AM IST
