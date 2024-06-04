Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always leading the country, the party and the people of the nation from the front. He also thanked the NDA partners, their workers, and the BJP workers who worked hard over the last few months and helped the NDA win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“PM Modi has always led the country, the party and the people of the nation from the front, and I welcome him here today. I also thank the NDA partners and their workers, and the BJP workers who worked hard over the last few months and helped the NDA win (the elections)," Nadda said.

Calling the INDIA bloc an opportunist alliance, Nadda said the people of the country have rejected them for the third time. They should do self-introspection.

"This opportunist alliance (INDIA alliance) has been rejected for the third time. They should do self-introspection" said.

Also Read | PM Modi set for historic 3rd term; Congress emerges a strong opposition

The BJP chief said for the first time any alliance in the country is going to form the government for the third consecutive time.

“For the first time any alliance in the country is going to form the government for the third consecutive time...For some people for whom their selfish interests are most important, the country rejects them..."

"We know that the country took a new turn in politics and scripted history after 2014. Under the leadership of PM Modi a strong government was formed after 2014. This strong government was again blessed by the people in 2019...PM Modi's policies were again given blessings in 2024 and we are witness to this historic day..." the BJP chief added.

Slamming the INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said some people are celebrating after winning 30-40 seats. They have forgotten that the entire nation is standing with Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP chief further said the party has moved up from 3 to 77 seats in West Bengal and is, for the first time, going to form the government in Odisha thanks to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

“In West Bengal, we moved up to 77 seats from 3...For the first time, BJP is going to make the government in Odisha...Some people who win 30-40 seats forget how the country is standing with Modi ji, instead start celebrating, " Nadda added

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!