From Lok Sabha Elections to by-polls: EC issues guidelines for vote counting on June 4
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: The Election Commission of India issued instructions for counting votes from EVMs, VVPATs, and postal ballots ahead of the results announcement on June 4.
The Election Commission of India released a comprehensive set of guidelines for poll officials to follow on June 4, when the votes will be counted, and the results of Lok Sabha elections, bye-elections, and State Legislative Assemblies will be declared.