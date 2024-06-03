From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: All eyes on high profile candidates in UP

Uttar Pradesh is all set for vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that witnessed an extensive campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers as well as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi. Uttar Pradesh sends the largest number of Parliamentarians to Lok Sabha.

As the BJP aims to maintain its stronghold, the Congress is striving to reclaim its lost ground in Uttar Pradesh. In the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024, a total of 851 candidates -- 771 men and 80 women -- participated, with the maximum of 28 in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency and the minimum of four in Kaiserganj.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested the general polls with Apna Dal (Sonelal), NISHAD party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party), while Opposition INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought together.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has said that the counting of votes will begin from 8 am on June 4 across 81 counting centres set up in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh recorded 56.92 per cent voting, two percentage points less than the 2019 turnout.

CANDIDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi seat, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh contested from Lucknow, hoping for a third consecutive term. Smriti Irani contested from Amethi Lok Sabha seat – a seat represented by Rahul Gandhi thrice from 2004. He lost it in 2019. He, however, was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha from Kerala’s Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli which was held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Other top candidates include Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav ran from Kannauj, sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav from Budaun.

Mayawati-led BSP is contesting the elections alone, while RLD, which has some influence in the Jat community of the western part of the state, has joined hands with the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP bagged 62 seats, and its ally Apna Dal(S) won two. The Congress won one seat – Rae Bareli. The BSP won 10 seats, and the SP won five.

(With PTI inputs)

