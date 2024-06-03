From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: All eyes on high profile candidates in UP
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As the BJP aims to maintain its stronghold, the Congress is striving to reclaim its lost ground in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is all set for vote counting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that witnessed an extensive campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers as well as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Rahul Gandhi. Uttar Pradesh sends the largest number of Parliamentarians to Lok Sabha.