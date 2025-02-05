Delhi elections 2025: As the citizens in the national capital, Delhi, prepare to cast their vote today, February 5, it's time to know key details before heading to the polling booth. In the three-corner fight assembly election, the parties in the fray are – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – in the fray.
From Jangpura seat, AAP's Manish Sisodia is competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is in the fray from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.
