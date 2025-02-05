Delhi elections 2025: The Election Commission prohibited the release of exit polls till 6:30 pm on February 5, that is the day of voting. Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi elections 2025: As the citizens in the national capital, Delhi, prepare to cast their vote today, February 5, it's time to know key details before heading to the polling booth. In the three-corner fight assembly election, the parties in the fray are – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – in the fray.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following the voting for all 70 assembly seats on Wednesday, results of Delhi Election 2025 will be declared three days later. Thus, Delhi election votes will be counted on February 8.
These polls mark the first major election of the year. Delhi election will determine the takeover of new government. The day will decide who will follow AAP and replace Delhi chief minister Atishi.
According to Election Commission of India, Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters, consisting of 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women and 1,267 third-gender voters. As many as 13,766 polling stations will determine the fate of Delhi as voters will turn to cast their vote.
A total of 733 polling stations have been designated for persons with disabilities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel are deployed to ensure free and fair elections.
Apart from provision of dummy and Braille ballot papers, 21,584 ballot units, 20,692 control units, and 18,943 VVPATs have been installed.
Delhi election time
Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase on from 7:00 am till 6:00 pm.
The poll panel said in a notice on February 3, that said, “The Commission notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye-elections shall be prohibited."
Key candidates
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray once again from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
From Jangpura seat, AAP's Manish Sisodia is competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is in the fray from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh.