Delhi elections 2025: As the citizens in the national capital, Delhi, prepare to cast their vote today, February 5, it's time to know key details before heading to the polling booth. In the three-corner fight assembly election, the parties in the fray are – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – in the fray.

