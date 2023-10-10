Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to becomes one of the high stakes battleground as Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress will fight out the democratic favour in the form of votes for the upcoming elections to the 230-member assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Polls: Election dates

The election commission on Monday announced that polling for the assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. Further the results to the assembly polls will be declared on 3 December.

Madhya Pradesh Polls: Parties in the fray

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress will remain the main contenders for power though outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will seek to make their presence felt in pockets of their influence and give some serious fight to the two giants of Indian politics.

Madhya Pradesh polls: 2018 outcome

The 2018 polls saw Congress leader Kamal Nath form the government. However, the state saw a change of guard mid-way in March 2020 when the Congress government collapsed with turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit and the BJP stormed back to power after remaining in opposition for just 15 months.

Madhya Pradesh Polls: Challenges of Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt

The BJP is facing the challenge of overcoming anti-incumbency of nearly four terms, barring a 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020 when the Congress was in power. The Congress, on the other hand, will seek to encash what it sees as resentment among people against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on a range of issues.

-Corruption and scams

The Congress is going to make alleged corruption under BJP rule its main poll plank. The opposition party has claimed it is “50 per cent" commission for Shivraj Chouhan government. The Congress has also alleged massive irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Further, Congress has listed more than 250 “major scams" during 18 years of the BJP rule, topped by the Vyapam recruitment and admission scam.

-Anti-incumbency in BJP

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 barring a 15-month period (December 2018-March 2020). All these years, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remained the face of the party.

In a change of strategy, the BJP has fielded three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament in the state, a move being seen as an attempt to blunt anti-incumbency against Chouhan, a four-term CM.

- Scindia supporters

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had left Congress in 2020 with a barrage of rebel leaders. But the difficulty lies in giving all of them ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. Accommodating all of them will come at the cost of dedicated BJP leaders and workers and will surely cause resentment.

-Project Cheetah

What looks like a rather failed project, the Project Cheetah and the death of six cheetahs and three cubs in the Kuno National Park in MP has raised questions over the program to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal in the country.

-Caste based atrocities

Rising crime graph, especially incidents against women and caste-based atrocities, including Dalits and indigenous communities, is a major issue among voters.

The incident where a person urinated on a tribal man in Sidhi district shocked the state. In a damage control exercise, Chief Minister Chouhan washed the feet of the tribal man and apologized to him.

Bonus point!

-Chief Minister face

While the Congress has clearly said that its veteran leader Kamal Nath is the CM face of the party, the BJP is not clear on the matter despite Chief Minister Chouhan remaining the most popular figure among the state leaders.

