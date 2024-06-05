From Smriti Irani to Rajeev Chandrasekhar— 13 Union Ministers who lost 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.
The BJP retained power for a third time in a row, but with a significantly reduced majority on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) tallied the Lok Sabha election results 2024. Several prominent politicians—including Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrasekhar—failed to win in these recent elections. The saffron party now finds itself reliant on ‘ambitious’ allies as it looks to form the Central government.