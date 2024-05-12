Active Stocks
Elections 2024: Full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, over 300 Andhra, Odisha Assembly seats voting in Phase 4

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 voting: As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and a Union Territories will vote between 7 am and 6 pm on Monday.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: The voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on May 13.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: The voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on May 13. (PTI)

The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Monday, May 13. As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and a Union Territory will vote between 7 am and 6 pm on Monday. Over 1700 candidates will be contesting the Phase 4 polls on May 13.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election: Akhilesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Mahua Moitra among key candidates in phase 4; details inside

The states where Lok Sabha Phase 4 elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Elections will also be held for 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 147 assembly seats of Odisha on Monday.

Here's the full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituency voting in Phase 4:

1. Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Araku

2. Srikakulam

3. Vizianagaram

4. Visakhapatnam

5. Anakapalle

6. Kakinada

7. Amalapuram

8. Rajahmundry

9. Narsapuram

10. Eluru

11. Machilipatnam

12. Vijayawada

13. Guntur

14. Narasaraopet

15. Bapatla

16. Ongole

17. Nandyal

18. Kurnool

19. Anantapur

20. Hindupur

21. Kadapa

22. Nellore

23. Tirupati

24. Rajampet

25. Chittoor

2. Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Darbhanga

2. Ujiarpur

3. Samastipur

4. Begusarai

5. Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Singhbhum

2. Khunti

3. Lohardaga

4. Palamu

5. Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kalahandi

2. Nabarangpur

3. Berhampur

4. Koraput

6. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Dewas

2. Ujjain

3. Mandsour

4. Ratlam

5. Dhar

6. Indore GEN

7. Khargone ST

8. Khandwa

7. West Bengal: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Baharampur

2. Krishnanagar

3. Ranaghat

4. Bardhaman Purba

5. Bardhaman-Durgapur

6. Asansol

7. Bolpur

8. Birbhum

8. Telangana: All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Adilabad

2. Peddapalle

3. Karimnagar

4. Nizamabad

5. Zahirabad

6. Medak

7. Malkajgiri

8. Secunderabad

9. Hyderabad

10. Chevella

11. Mahbubnagar

12. Nagarkurnool

13. Nalgonda

14. Bhongir

15. Warangal

16. Mahabubabad

17. Khammam

9. Maharashtra: 11 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nandurbar

2. Jalgaon

3. Raver

4. Jalna

5. Aurangabad

6. Maval

7. Pune

8. Shirur

9. Ahmednagar

10. Shirdi

11. Beed

10. Uttar Pradesh: 13 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shahjahanpur SC

2. Kheri GEN

3. Dhaurahra GEN

4. Sitapur GEN

5. Hardoi SC

6. Misrikh SC

7. Unnao GEN

8. Farrukhabad GEN

9. Etawah SC

10. Kannauj GEN

11. Kanpur GEN

12. Akbarpur GEN

13. Bahraich

Till Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and UTs. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Full list of Andhra Pradesh assembly seats voting on May 13

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats, of which 29 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste and seven for the Scheduled Tribe.

AmadalavalasaPayakaraopetTanukuJaggayyapetaKavaIiYemmiganur
EtcherlaNarsipatnamTadepalligudemPedakurapaduAtmakurMantralayam
NarasannapetaTuniUnguturuTadikondaKovurAdoni
RajamPrathipaduDenduluruMangalagiriNelloreCityAlur
PalakondaPithapuramEluruPonnuruNellore RuralRayadurg
KurupamKakinada RuralGopalapuramVemuruSarvepalliUravakonda
ParvathipuramPeddapuramPolavaramRepalieGudurGuntakal
SalurAnaparthyChintalapudiTenaIiSullurpetaTadpatri
BobbihKakinada CityTiruvuruBapatiaVenkatagiriSinganamala
CheepurupalliRamachandrapuramNuzvidPrathipaduUdayagiri
Anantapur Urban
GajapathinagaramMummidivaramGannavaramGuntur WestBadvelKalyandurg
NellimariaAmalapuramGudivadaGuntur EastRajampetRaptadu
VizianagaramRazoleKaikalurChilakaluripetKadapaMadakasira
SrungavarapufotaGannavaramPeaanaNarasaraopetKodurHindupur
BhimiliKothapetaMachilipatnamSattenapalleRayachotiPenukonda
Visakhapatnam EastMandapetaAvanigaddaVinukondaPulivendlaPuttaparthi
Visakhapatnam SouthRaJanagaramPamarruGurajalaKamalapuramDharmavaram
Visakhapatnam NorthRajahmundry CityPenamaluruMacherlaJammalamaduguKadiri
Visakhapatnam WestRajahmundry RuralVijayawada WestYerragondapalemProddaturThamballapalle
GajuwakaJaggampetaVijayawada CentralDarsiMydukurPileru
ChodavaramRampachodavaramVijayawada EastParchurAllagaddaMadanapalle
MadugulaKovvurMylavaramAddankiSrisailamPunganur
SrikakulamNidadavoleNandigamaChiralaNandikotkurChandragiri
PathapatnamTekkaliPalasaSanthanuthalapaduKurnoolTirupati
IchchapuramKanigiriGiddalurOngolePanyamSrikalahasti
MarkapuramKondapiKandukurKodumurNandyalSatyavedu
PattikondaOhoneKuppamPalamanerBanaganapalleNagari
PuthalapattuChittoorGangadhara NelloreAraku ValleyAchantaPayakaraopet
PaderuAnakapallePendurthiYelamanchiliPalacoleNarasapuram
BhimavaramUndi    

Full list of Odisha assembly seats voting on May 13

Odisha has 147 assembly seats, of which 24 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste and 33 for the Scheduled Tribe.

PadampurUdalaAngulChoudwar-CuttackDaspalla
BijepurBadasahiChhendipadaNialiNayagarh
BargarhBaripadaAthmallikCuttack SadarBhanjanagar
AttabiraMoradaBirmaharajpurSalepurPolasara
BhatliJaleswarSonepurMahangaKabisuryanagar
BrajarajnagarBhograiLoisinghaPatkuraKhalikote
JharsugudaBastaPatnagarhKendraparaChhatrapur
TalsaraBalasoreBolangirAulAska
SundargarhRemunaTitlagarhRajanagarSurada
BiramitrapurNilgiriKantabanjiMahakalapadaSanakhemundi
RaghunathpaliSoroNuapadaParadeepHinjili
RourkelaSimuliaKhariarTirtolGopalpur
RajgangpurBhandaripokhariUmerkoteBalikuda-ErasamaBerhampur
BonaiBhadrakJharigamJagatsinghpurDigapahandi
KuchindaBasudevpurNabarangpurKakatpurChikiti
RengaliDhamnagarDabugamNimaparaMohana
SambalpurChandabaliLanjigarhPuriParalakhemundi
RairakholBinjharpurJunagarhBrahmagiriGunupur
DeogarhBariDharmagarhSatyabadiBissam Cuttack
TelkoiBarchanaBhawanipatnaPipiliRayagada
GhasipuraDharmasalaNarlaJayadevLaxmipur
AnandpurJajpurBaligudaBhubaneswar CentralKotpad
PatnaKoreiG. UdayagiriBhubaneswar NorthJeypore
KeonjharSukindaPhulbaniEkamra BhubaneswarKoraput
ChampuaDhenkanalKantamalJataniPottangi
JashipurHindolBoudhBeguniaMalkangiri
SaraskanaKamakshyanagarBarambaKhurdaChitrakonda
RairangpurParjangaBankiChilikaTalcher
BangriposiPallaharaAthgarhRanpurKaranjia
Barabati-CuttackKhandapada   

