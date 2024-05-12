The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Monday, May 13. As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and a Union Territory will vote between 7 am and 6 pm on Monday. Over 1700 candidates will be contesting the Phase 4 polls on May 13.

The states where Lok Sabha Phase 4 elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Elections will also be held for 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 147 assembly seats of Odisha on Monday.

Here's the full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituency voting in Phase 4:

1. Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Araku

2. Srikakulam

3. Vizianagaram

4. Visakhapatnam

5. Anakapalle

6. Kakinada

7. Amalapuram

8. Rajahmundry

9. Narsapuram

10. Eluru

11. Machilipatnam

12. Vijayawada

13. Guntur

14. Narasaraopet

15. Bapatla

16. Ongole

17. Nandyal

18. Kurnool

19. Anantapur

20. Hindupur

21. Kadapa

22. Nellore

23. Tirupati

24. Rajampet

25. Chittoor

2. Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Darbhanga

2. Ujiarpur

3. Samastipur

4. Begusarai

5. Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Singhbhum

2. Khunti

3. Lohardaga

4. Palamu

5. Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kalahandi

2. Nabarangpur

3. Berhampur

4. Koraput

6. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Dewas

2. Ujjain

3. Mandsour

4. Ratlam

5. Dhar

6. Indore GEN

7. Khargone ST

8. Khandwa

7. West Bengal: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Baharampur

2. Krishnanagar

3. Ranaghat

4. Bardhaman Purba

5. Bardhaman-Durgapur

6. Asansol

7. Bolpur

8. Birbhum

8. Telangana: All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Adilabad

2. Peddapalle

3. Karimnagar

4. Nizamabad

5. Zahirabad

6. Medak

7. Malkajgiri

8. Secunderabad

9. Hyderabad

10. Chevella

11. Mahbubnagar

12. Nagarkurnool

13. Nalgonda

14. Bhongir

15. Warangal

16. Mahabubabad

17. Khammam

9. Maharashtra: 11 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nandurbar

2. Jalgaon

3. Raver

4. Jalna

5. Aurangabad

6. Maval

7. Pune

8. Shirur

9. Ahmednagar

10. Shirdi

11. Beed

10. Uttar Pradesh: 13 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shahjahanpur SC

2. Kheri GEN

3. Dhaurahra GEN

4. Sitapur GEN

5. Hardoi SC

6. Misrikh SC

7. Unnao GEN

8. Farrukhabad GEN

9. Etawah SC

10. Kannauj GEN

11. Kanpur GEN

12. Akbarpur GEN

13. Bahraich

Till Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and UTs. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Full list of Andhra Pradesh assembly seats voting on May 13

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats, of which 29 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste and seven for the Scheduled Tribe.

Amadalavalasa Payakaraopet Tanuku Jaggayyapeta KavaIi Yemmiganur Etcherla Narsipatnam Tadepalligudem Pedakurapadu Atmakur Mantralayam Narasannapeta Tuni Unguturu Tadikonda Kovur Adoni Rajam Prathipadu Denduluru Mangalagiri NelloreCity Alur Palakonda Pithapuram Eluru Ponnuru Nellore Rural Rayadurg Kurupam Kakinada Rural Gopalapuram Vemuru Sarvepalli Uravakonda Parvathipuram Peddapuram Polavaram Repalie Gudur Guntakal Salur Anaparthy Chintalapudi TenaIi Sullurpeta Tadpatri Bobbih Kakinada City Tiruvuru Bapatia Venkatagiri Singanamala Cheepurupalli Ramachandrapuram Nuzvid Prathipadu Udayagiri Anantapur Urban Gajapathinagaram Mummidivaram Gannavaram Guntur West Badvel Kalyandurg Nellimaria Amalapuram Gudivada Guntur East Rajampet Raptadu Vizianagaram Razole Kaikalur Chilakaluripet Kadapa Madakasira Srungavarapufota Gannavaram Peaana Narasaraopet Kodur Hindupur Bhimili Kothapeta Machilipatnam Sattenapalle Rayachoti Penukonda Visakhapatnam East Mandapeta Avanigadda Vinukonda Pulivendla Puttaparthi Visakhapatnam South RaJanagaram Pamarru Gurajala Kamalapuram Dharmavaram Visakhapatnam North Rajahmundry City Penamaluru Macherla Jammalamadugu Kadiri Visakhapatnam West Rajahmundry Rural Vijayawada West Yerragondapalem Proddatur Thamballapalle Gajuwaka Jaggampeta Vijayawada Central Darsi Mydukur Pileru Chodavaram Rampachodavaram Vijayawada East Parchur Allagadda Madanapalle Madugula Kovvur Mylavaram Addanki Srisailam Punganur Srikakulam Nidadavole Nandigama Chirala Nandikotkur Chandragiri Pathapatnam Tekkali Palasa Santhanuthalapadu Kurnool Tirupati Ichchapuram Kanigiri Giddalur Ongole Panyam Srikalahasti Markapuram Kondapi Kandukur Kodumur Nandyal Satyavedu Pattikonda Ohone Kuppam Palamaner Banaganapalle Nagari Puthalapattu Chittoor Gangadhara Nellore Araku Valley Achanta Payakaraopet Paderu Anakapalle Pendurthi Yelamanchili Palacole Narasapuram Bhimavaram Undi

Full list of Odisha assembly seats voting on May 13

Odisha has 147 assembly seats, of which 24 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste and 33 for the Scheduled Tribe.

Padampur Udala Angul Choudwar-Cuttack Daspalla Bijepur Badasahi Chhendipada Niali Nayagarh Bargarh Baripada Athmallik Cuttack Sadar Bhanjanagar Attabira Morada Birmaharajpur Salepur Polasara Bhatli Jaleswar Sonepur Mahanga Kabisuryanagar Brajarajnagar Bhograi Loisingha Patkura Khalikote Jharsuguda Basta Patnagarh Kendrapara Chhatrapur Talsara Balasore Bolangir Aul Aska Sundargarh Remuna Titlagarh Rajanagar Surada Biramitrapur Nilgiri Kantabanji Mahakalapada Sanakhemundi Raghunathpali Soro Nuapada Paradeep Hinjili Rourkela Simulia Khariar Tirtol Gopalpur Rajgangpur Bhandaripokhari Umerkote Balikuda-Erasama Berhampur Bonai Bhadrak Jharigam Jagatsinghpur Digapahandi Kuchinda Basudevpur Nabarangpur Kakatpur Chikiti Rengali Dhamnagar Dabugam Nimapara Mohana Sambalpur Chandabali Lanjigarh Puri Paralakhemundi Rairakhol Binjharpur Junagarh Brahmagiri Gunupur Deogarh Bari Dharmagarh Satyabadi Bissam Cuttack Telkoi Barchana Bhawanipatna Pipili Rayagada Ghasipura Dharmasala Narla Jayadev Laxmipur Anandpur Jajpur Baliguda Bhubaneswar Central Kotpad Patna Korei G. Udayagiri Bhubaneswar North Jeypore Keonjhar Sukinda Phulbani Ekamra Bhubaneswar Koraput Champua Dhenkanal Kantamal Jatani Pottangi Jashipur Hindol Boudh Begunia Malkangiri Saraskana Kamakshyanagar Baramba Khurda Chitrakonda Rairangpur Parjanga Banki Chilika Talcher Bangriposi Pallahara Athgarh Ranpur Karanjia Barabati-Cuttack Khandapada

