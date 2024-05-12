Elections 2024: Full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, over 300 Andhra, Odisha Assembly seats voting in Phase 4
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 voting: As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and a Union Territories will vote between 7 am and 6 pm on Monday.
