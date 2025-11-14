Full list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025: Winning candidates from BJP, JDU, RJD, LJP, Congress

The Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers list, to decide who was a heavyweight at which constituency, will shape up political conversations across the state. Stay with us to know key winners, prominent losers in the Bihar Election 2025.

Chanchal
Updated14 Nov 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Full list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025
Full list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025(ANI)

The counting of votes by the Election Commission to declare the Bihar Election Result 2025 is underway and full list of winners and losers in the assembly polls will be released as the process proceeds towards conclusion and results pour in from all 243 constituencies. The vote counting in the Bihar Election Result 2025 started at 8 am and according to the latest early trends, the NDA has crossed its lead on over 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The poor show by the Mahagathbandhan parties and Jan Suraaj has pushed the Opposition parties into a deep slump.

The Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers list, to decide who was a heavyweight at which constituency, will shape up political conversations across the state. From heavyweight leaders like Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Samrat Choudhary to first-time entrants such as Maithili Thakur, every result will reveal which political forces have gained or lost ground.

Also Read | 'Chote Sarkar’ Anant Singh reigns in Mokama as NDA zooms past 200

Mint's full list of Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers will break down who secured victory and who faced defeat. Stay with us to know key winners, prominent losers in the Bihar Election 2025.

The list is being updated as EC declares Bihar Election Result 2025, please update to check new winning candidates from BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, LJP.

Bihar Election Result: Full List of Winners and Losers

S. No.Bihar constituenciesWinnerWinning PartyLoser (Party)
1Valmiki Nagar
2Ramnagar
3NarkatiaganjSanjay Kumar PandeyBJPDeepak Yadav (RJD)
4Bagaha
5LauriyaVinay BihariBJPRan Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP)
6Nautan
7Chanpatia
8Bettiah
9Sikta
10Raxaul
11Sugauli
12Narkatia
13Harsidhi
14Govindganj
15Kesaria
16Pipra
17KalyanpurMaheshwar HazariJDURanjeet Kumar Ram (CPI(ML)(L)
18MadhubanRana RandhirBJPSandhya Rani (RJD)
19Motihari
20Chiraia
21Sheohar
22Dhaka
23Riga
24Bathnaha
25Parihar
26Sursand
27Bajpatti
28Runnisaidpur
29Sitamarhi
30Belsand
31Harlakhi
32Benipatti
33Khajauli
34Babubarhi
35Bisfi
36Madhubani
37RajnagarSujeet KumarBJPBishnu Deo (RJD)
38Jhanjharpur
39Phulparas
40Laukaha
41Nirmali
42Pipra
43Supaul
44Triveniganj
45Chhatapur
46Narpatganj
47Raniganj
48Forbesganj
49Araria
50Jokihat
51Sikti
52Bahadurganj
53Thakurganj
54Kishanganj
55Kochadhaman
56Amour
57Baisi
58Kasba
59Banmankhi
60Rupauli
61Dhamdaha
62Purnia
63Katihar
64Kadwa
65Balrampur
66Pranpur
67Manihari
68Barari
69Korha
70Alamnagar
71Bihariganj
72Singheshwar
73Madhepura
74Sonbarsha
75Saharsa
76Simri Bakhtiarpur
77Mahishi
78Kusheshwar Asthan
79Gaura Bauram
80Benipur
81Alinagar
82Darbhanga Rural
83Darbhanga
84Hayaghat
85Bahadurpur
86Keoti
87Jale
88Gaighat
89Aurai
90Minapur
91Bochaha
92Sakra
93Kurhani
94Muzaffarpur
95Kanti
96BarurajArun Kumar SinghBJPRakesh Kumar (VIP)
97Paroo
98SahebganjRaju Kumar SinghBJPPrithwinath Ray (RJD)
99Baikunthpur
100Barauli
101Gopalganj
102Kuchaikote
103Bhorey
104Hathua
105Siwan
106Ziradei
107Darauli
108Raghunathpur
109Daraundha
110Barharia
111Goriakothi
112Ekma
113Maharajganj
114Manjhi
115Baniapur
116Taraiya
117Marhaura
118Chapra
119Garkha
120Amnour
121Parsa
122Sonepur
123Hajipur
124Lalganj
125Vaishali
126Raja Pakar
127Mahua
128Mahnar
129Raghopur
130Kalyanpur
131Patepur
132Warisnagar
133Samastipur
134Ujiarpur
135Morwa
136Sarairanjan
137Mohiuddinnagar
138Bibhutipur
139Rosera
140Hasanpur
141Cheria Bariarpur
142Bachhwara
143Matihani
144Teghra
145Sahebpur Kamal
146Begusarai
147Bakhri
148AlauliRam Chandra SadaJDURambriksh Sada (RJD)
149Khagaria
150Beldaur
151Parbatta
152Bihpur
153Pirpainti
154Gopalpur
155Kahalgaon
156Bhagalpur
157Sultanganj
158Nathnagar
159Dhauraiya
160Amarpur
161Banka
162Katoria
163Tarapur
164Belhar
165Munger
166Jamalpur
167Suryagarha
168Lakhisarai
169Sheikhpura
170Barbigha
171Asthawan
172Biharsharif
173Islampur
174Rajgir
175Hilsa
176Nalanda
177HarnautHari Narayan SinghJDUArun Kumar (INC)
178MokamaAnant Kumar SinghJDUVeena Devi (RJD)
179Barh
180Bakhtiarpur
181Digha
182Bankipur
183Kumhrar
184Patna Sahib
185FatuhaRamanand YadavRJDRupa Kumari (LJP)
186Danapur
187Maner
188Phulwari
189MasaurhiArun ManjhiJDURekha Devi (RJD)
190Paliganj
191Bikram
192Sandesh
193Barhara
194Arrah
195Agiaon
196Tarari
197Jagdishpur
198Shahpur
199Brahampur
200Buxar
201Dumraon
202Rajpur
203Ramgarh
204Mohania
205Bhabua
206Chainpur
207Chenari
208Sasaram
209Kargahar
210Dinara
211Nokha
212Dehri
213Karakat
214Arwal
215Kurtha
216Jehanabad
217Ghosi
218Makhdumpur
219Goh
220Obra
221Nabinagar
222Kutumba
223Aurangabad
224Rafiganj
225Gurua
226Sherghati
227Imamganj
228Barachatti
229Bodh Gaya
230Gaya Town
231Tikari
232BelaganjManorama DeviJDUVishvanath Kumar Singh (RJD)
233Atri
234Wazirganj
235Rajauli
236Hisua
237Nawada
238Gobindpur
239Warsaliganj
240Sikandra
241Jamui
242Jhajha
243Chakai

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. Exit Polls on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing.

While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan. While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.

The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.

Business NewsElectionsFull list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025: Winning candidates from BJP, JDU, RJD, LJP, Congress
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.