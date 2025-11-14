Full list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025: Winning candidates from BJP, JDU, RJD, LJP, Congress

The counting of votes by the Election Commission to declare the Bihar Election Result 2025 is underway and full list of winners and losers in the assembly polls will be released as the process proceeds towards conclusion and results pour in from all 243 constituencies. The vote counting in the Bihar Election Result 2025 started at 8 am and according to the latest early trends, the NDA has crossed its lead on over 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The poor show by the Mahagathbandhan parties and Jan Suraaj has pushed the Opposition parties into a deep slump.
The Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers list, to decide who was a heavyweight at which constituency, will shape up political conversations across the state. From heavyweight leaders like Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Samrat Choudhary to first-time entrants such as Maithili Thakur, every result will reveal which political forces have gained or lost ground.
Mint's full list of Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers will break down who secured victory and who faced defeat. Stay with us to know key winners, prominent losers in the Bihar Election 2025.
The list is being updated as EC declares Bihar Election Result 2025, please update to check new winning candidates from BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, LJP.
|S. No.
|Bihar constituencies
|Winner
|Winning Party
|Loser (Party)
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|2
|Ramnagar
|3
|Narkatiaganj
|Sanjay Kumar Pandey
|BJP
|Deepak Yadav (RJD)
|4
|Bagaha
|5
|Lauriya
|Vinay Bihari
|BJP
|Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP)
|6
|Nautan
|7
|Chanpatia
|8
|Bettiah
|9
|Sikta
|10
|Raxaul
|11
|Sugauli
|12
|Narkatia
|13
|Harsidhi
|14
|Govindganj
|15
|Kesaria
|16
|Pipra
|17
|Kalyanpur
|Maheshwar Hazari
|JDU
|Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI(ML)(L)
|18
|Madhuban
|Rana Randhir
|BJP
|Sandhya Rani (RJD)
|19
|Motihari
|20
|Chiraia
|21
|Sheohar
|22
|Dhaka
|23
|Riga
|24
|Bathnaha
|25
|Parihar
|26
|Sursand
|27
|Bajpatti
|28
|Runnisaidpur
|29
|Sitamarhi
|30
|Belsand
|31
|Harlakhi
|32
|Benipatti
|33
|Khajauli
|34
|Babubarhi
|35
|Bisfi
|36
|Madhubani
|37
|Rajnagar
|Sujeet Kumar
|BJP
|Bishnu Deo (RJD)
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|39
|Phulparas
|40
|Laukaha
|41
|Nirmali
|42
|Pipra
|43
|Supaul
|44
|Triveniganj
|45
|Chhatapur
|46
|Narpatganj
|47
|Raniganj
|48
|Forbesganj
|49
|Araria
|50
|Jokihat
|51
|Sikti
|52
|Bahadurganj
|53
|Thakurganj
|54
|Kishanganj
|55
|Kochadhaman
|56
|Amour
|57
|Baisi
|58
|Kasba
|59
|Banmankhi
|60
|Rupauli
|61
|Dhamdaha
|62
|Purnia
|63
|Katihar
|64
|Kadwa
|65
|Balrampur
|66
|Pranpur
|67
|Manihari
|68
|Barari
|69
|Korha
|70
|Alamnagar
|71
|Bihariganj
|72
|Singheshwar
|73
|Madhepura
|74
|Sonbarsha
|75
|Saharsa
|76
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|77
|Mahishi
|78
|Kusheshwar Asthan
|79
|Gaura Bauram
|80
|Benipur
|81
|Alinagar
|82
|Darbhanga Rural
|83
|Darbhanga
|84
|Hayaghat
|85
|Bahadurpur
|86
|Keoti
|87
|Jale
|88
|Gaighat
|89
|Aurai
|90
|Minapur
|91
|Bochaha
|92
|Sakra
|93
|Kurhani
|94
|Muzaffarpur
|95
|Kanti
|96
|Baruraj
|Arun Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Rakesh Kumar (VIP)
|97
|Paroo
|98
|Sahebganj
|Raju Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Prithwinath Ray (RJD)
|99
|Baikunthpur
|100
|Barauli
|101
|Gopalganj
|102
|Kuchaikote
|103
|Bhorey
|104
|Hathua
|105
|Siwan
|106
|Ziradei
|107
|Darauli
|108
|Raghunathpur
|109
|Daraundha
|110
|Barharia
|111
|Goriakothi
|112
|Ekma
|113
|Maharajganj
|114
|Manjhi
|115
|Baniapur
|116
|Taraiya
|117
|Marhaura
|118
|Chapra
|119
|Garkha
|120
|Amnour
|121
|Parsa
|122
|Sonepur
|123
|Hajipur
|124
|Lalganj
|125
|Vaishali
|126
|Raja Pakar
|127
|Mahua
|128
|Mahnar
|129
|Raghopur
|130
|Kalyanpur
|131
|Patepur
|132
|Warisnagar
|133
|Samastipur
|134
|Ujiarpur
|135
|Morwa
|136
|Sarairanjan
|137
|Mohiuddinnagar
|138
|Bibhutipur
|139
|Rosera
|140
|Hasanpur
|141
|Cheria Bariarpur
|142
|Bachhwara
|143
|Matihani
|144
|Teghra
|145
|Sahebpur Kamal
|146
|Begusarai
|147
|Bakhri
|148
|Alauli
|Ram Chandra Sada
|JDU
|Rambriksh Sada (RJD)
|149
|Khagaria
|150
|Beldaur
|151
|Parbatta
|152
|Bihpur
|153
|Pirpainti
|154
|Gopalpur
|155
|Kahalgaon
|156
|Bhagalpur
|157
|Sultanganj
|158
|Nathnagar
|159
|Dhauraiya
|160
|Amarpur
|161
|Banka
|162
|Katoria
|163
|Tarapur
|164
|Belhar
|165
|Munger
|166
|Jamalpur
|167
|Suryagarha
|168
|Lakhisarai
|169
|Sheikhpura
|170
|Barbigha
|171
|Asthawan
|172
|Biharsharif
|173
|Islampur
|174
|Rajgir
|175
|Hilsa
|176
|Nalanda
|177
|Harnaut
|Hari Narayan Singh
|JDU
|Arun Kumar (INC)
|178
|Mokama
|Anant Kumar Singh
|JDU
|Veena Devi (RJD)
|179
|Barh
|180
|Bakhtiarpur
|181
|Digha
|182
|Bankipur
|183
|Kumhrar
|184
|Patna Sahib
|185
|Fatuha
|Ramanand Yadav
|RJD
|Rupa Kumari (LJP)
|186
|Danapur
|187
|Maner
|188
|Phulwari
|189
|Masaurhi
|Arun Manjhi
|JDU
|Rekha Devi (RJD)
|190
|Paliganj
|191
|Bikram
|192
|Sandesh
|193
|Barhara
|194
|Arrah
|195
|Agiaon
|196
|Tarari
|197
|Jagdishpur
|198
|Shahpur
|199
|Brahampur
|200
|Buxar
|201
|Dumraon
|202
|Rajpur
|203
|Ramgarh
|204
|Mohania
|205
|Bhabua
|206
|Chainpur
|207
|Chenari
|208
|Sasaram
|209
|Kargahar
|210
|Dinara
|211
|Nokha
|212
|Dehri
|213
|Karakat
|214
|Arwal
|215
|Kurtha
|216
|Jehanabad
|217
|Ghosi
|218
|Makhdumpur
|219
|Goh
|220
|Obra
|221
|Nabinagar
|222
|Kutumba
|223
|Aurangabad
|224
|Rafiganj
|225
|Gurua
|226
|Sherghati
|227
|Imamganj
|228
|Barachatti
|229
|Bodh Gaya
|230
|Gaya Town
|231
|Tikari
|232
|Belaganj
|Manorama Devi
|JDU
|Vishvanath Kumar Singh (RJD)
|233
|Atri
|234
|Wazirganj
|235
|Rajauli
|236
|Hisua
|237
|Nawada
|238
|Gobindpur
|239
|Warsaliganj
|240
|Sikandra
|241
|Jamui
|242
|Jhajha
|243
|Chakai
The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. Exit Polls on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing.
While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan. While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.
The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.
