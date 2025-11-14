Full list of winners and losers in Bihar Election 2025: Winning candidates from BJP, JDU, RJD, LJP, Congress

The counting of votes by the Election Commission to declare the Bihar Election Result 2025 is underway and full list of winners and losers in the assembly polls will be released as the process proceeds towards conclusion and results pour in from all 243 constituencies. The vote counting in the Bihar Election Result 2025 started at 8 am and according to the latest early trends, the NDA has crossed its lead on over 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The poor show by the Mahagathbandhan parties and Jan Suraaj has pushed the Opposition parties into a deep slump.

The Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers list, to decide who was a heavyweight at which constituency, will shape up political conversations across the state. From heavyweight leaders like Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Samrat Choudhary to first-time entrants such as Maithili Thakur, every result will reveal which political forces have gained or lost ground.

Mint's full list of Bihar Election Result 2025 winners and losers will break down who secured victory and who faced defeat. Stay with us to know key winners, prominent losers in the Bihar Election 2025.

The list is being updated as EC declares Bihar Election Result 2025, please update to check new winning candidates from BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, LJP.

Bihar Election Result: Full List of Winners and Losers

S. No. Bihar constituencies Winner Winning Party Loser (Party) 1 Valmiki Nagar 2 Ramnagar 3 Narkatiaganj Sanjay Kumar Pandey BJP Deepak Yadav (RJD) 4 Bagaha 5 Lauriya Vinay Bihari BJP Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) 6 Nautan 7 Chanpatia 8 Bettiah 9 Sikta 10 Raxaul 11 Sugauli 12 Narkatia 13 Harsidhi 14 Govindganj 15 Kesaria 16 Pipra 17 Kalyanpur Maheshwar Hazari JDU Ranjeet Kumar Ram (CPI(ML)(L) 18 Madhuban Rana Randhir BJP Sandhya Rani (RJD) 19 Motihari 20 Chiraia 21 Sheohar 22 Dhaka 23 Riga 24 Bathnaha 25 Parihar 26 Sursand 27 Bajpatti 28 Runnisaidpur 29 Sitamarhi 30 Belsand 31 Harlakhi 32 Benipatti 33 Khajauli 34 Babubarhi 35 Bisfi 36 Madhubani 37 Rajnagar Sujeet Kumar BJP Bishnu Deo (RJD) 38 Jhanjharpur 39 Phulparas 40 Laukaha 41 Nirmali 42 Pipra 43 Supaul 44 Triveniganj 45 Chhatapur 46 Narpatganj 47 Raniganj 48 Forbesganj 49 Araria 50 Jokihat 51 Sikti 52 Bahadurganj 53 Thakurganj 54 Kishanganj 55 Kochadhaman 56 Amour 57 Baisi 58 Kasba 59 Banmankhi 60 Rupauli 61 Dhamdaha 62 Purnia 63 Katihar 64 Kadwa 65 Balrampur 66 Pranpur 67 Manihari 68 Barari 69 Korha 70 Alamnagar 71 Bihariganj 72 Singheshwar 73 Madhepura 74 Sonbarsha 75 Saharsa 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur 77 Mahishi 78 Kusheshwar Asthan 79 Gaura Bauram 80 Benipur 81 Alinagar 82 Darbhanga Rural 83 Darbhanga 84 Hayaghat 85 Bahadurpur 86 Keoti 87 Jale 88 Gaighat 89 Aurai 90 Minapur 91 Bochaha 92 Sakra 93 Kurhani 94 Muzaffarpur 95 Kanti 96 Baruraj Arun Kumar Singh BJP Rakesh Kumar (VIP) 97 Paroo 98 Sahebganj Raju Kumar Singh BJP Prithwinath Ray (RJD) 99 Baikunthpur 100 Barauli 101 Gopalganj 102 Kuchaikote 103 Bhorey 104 Hathua 105 Siwan 106 Ziradei 107 Darauli 108 Raghunathpur 109 Daraundha 110 Barharia 111 Goriakothi 112 Ekma 113 Maharajganj 114 Manjhi 115 Baniapur 116 Taraiya 117 Marhaura 118 Chapra 119 Garkha 120 Amnour 121 Parsa 122 Sonepur 123 Hajipur 124 Lalganj 125 Vaishali 126 Raja Pakar 127 Mahua 128 Mahnar 129 Raghopur 130 Kalyanpur 131 Patepur 132 Warisnagar 133 Samastipur 134 Ujiarpur 135 Morwa 136 Sarairanjan 137 Mohiuddinnagar 138 Bibhutipur 139 Rosera 140 Hasanpur 141 Cheria Bariarpur 142 Bachhwara 143 Matihani 144 Teghra 145 Sahebpur Kamal 146 Begusarai 147 Bakhri 148 Alauli Ram Chandra Sada JDU Rambriksh Sada (RJD) 149 Khagaria 150 Beldaur 151 Parbatta 152 Bihpur 153 Pirpainti 154 Gopalpur 155 Kahalgaon 156 Bhagalpur 157 Sultanganj 158 Nathnagar 159 Dhauraiya 160 Amarpur 161 Banka 162 Katoria 163 Tarapur 164 Belhar 165 Munger 166 Jamalpur 167 Suryagarha 168 Lakhisarai 169 Sheikhpura 170 Barbigha 171 Asthawan 172 Biharsharif 173 Islampur 174 Rajgir 175 Hilsa 176 Nalanda 177 Harnaut Hari Narayan Singh JDU Arun Kumar (INC) 178 Mokama Anant Kumar Singh JDU Veena Devi (RJD) 179 Barh 180 Bakhtiarpur 181 Digha 182 Bankipur 183 Kumhrar 184 Patna Sahib 185 Fatuha Ramanand Yadav RJD Rupa Kumari (LJP) 186 Danapur 187 Maner 188 Phulwari 189 Masaurhi Arun Manjhi JDU Rekha Devi (RJD) 190 Paliganj 191 Bikram 192 Sandesh 193 Barhara 194 Arrah 195 Agiaon 196 Tarari 197 Jagdishpur 198 Shahpur 199 Brahampur 200 Buxar 201 Dumraon 202 Rajpur 203 Ramgarh 204 Mohania 205 Bhabua 206 Chainpur 207 Chenari 208 Sasaram 209 Kargahar 210 Dinara 211 Nokha 212 Dehri 213 Karakat 214 Arwal 215 Kurtha 216 Jehanabad 217 Ghosi 218 Makhdumpur 219 Goh 220 Obra 221 Nabinagar 222 Kutumba 223 Aurangabad 224 Rafiganj 225 Gurua 226 Sherghati 227 Imamganj 228 Barachatti 229 Bodh Gaya 230 Gaya Town 231 Tikari 232 Belaganj Manorama Devi JDU Vishvanath Kumar Singh (RJD) 233 Atri 234 Wazirganj 235 Rajauli 236 Hisua 237 Nawada 238 Gobindpur 239 Warsaliganj 240 Sikandra 241 Jamui 242 Jhajha 243 Chakai

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. Exit Polls on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing.

While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan. While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.