All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big allegations ahead of the Delhi elections 2025. Questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi over development in Muslim-dominated areas, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that garbage was being dumped in those areas. The AIMIM chief alleged that the Muslim-dominated areas also lack proper clinics or schools. The Election Commission has not yet announced the dates for the Delhi elections 2025.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “In the assembly constituencies in Delhi where Muslims live, the garbage of Delhi is thrown in those areas. No clinics and schools have been built in Muslim-dominated areas. There is no development in those areas." Also Read: ‘Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, but yours…’: Owaisi to Fadnavis

The AIMIM chief stated that he has filed multiple RTI applications seeking information from the government about the number of houses allocated to Muslims under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I have filed more than two RTI applications in which I, a Muslim is asking the government that out of the houses being given under the PMAY, how many houses are being given to Muslims?... What is the share of Muslims in the government scheme?... Whether it is the AAP government or the central government, all the announcements are being made only before the elections."

Earlier today, BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025.

The party has fielded National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar among others.

DELHI ELECTIONS 2020 In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured 62 out of 70 seats. Earlier, in the 2015 elections, the party came to power with a full majority, winning 67 out of 70 seats.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.