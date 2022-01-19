OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Goa Assembly polls: Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate
Listen to this article

Amit Palekar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.  "Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community, said Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout