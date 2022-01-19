Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Assembly polls: Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate

Goa Assembly polls: Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate

Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.
1 min read . 12:59 PM IST Livemint

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amit Palekar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.  "Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community, said Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

