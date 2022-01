Goa Assembly polls: Amit Palekar to be AAP's CM candidate

AAP has also announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa

Amit Palekar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. "Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community, said Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties are also in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.