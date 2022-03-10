Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats

Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
- Gorakhpur, Varanasi Assembly Elections Results Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur and Saurabh Srivastava is ahead in Varanasi Cantt
Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to bag both the seats as lead margin has now crossed nearly 40,000 in Varanasi and Gorakhpur seats.
Gorakhpur Elections Result LIVE
BJP - Yogi Adityanath (60310 votes) leading in Gorakhpur
SP - Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla (20,166 votes) trailing in Gorakhpur
Varanasi Elections Result LIVE
BJP - Saurabh Srivastava (63342 votes) leading in Varanasi
SP - Pooja Yadav (22484 votes) trailing in Varanasi
