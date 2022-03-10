Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to bag both the seats as lead margin has now crossed nearly 40,000 in Varanasi and Gorakhpur seats.

Gorakhpur Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Yogi Adityanath (60310 votes) leading in Gorakhpur

SP - Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla (20,166 votes) trailing in Gorakhpur

Varanasi Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Saurabh Srivastava (63342 votes) leading in Varanasi

SP - Pooja Yadav (22484 votes) trailing in Varanasi

