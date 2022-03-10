Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats

Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats

Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results 2022 LIVE
1 min read . 03:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Gorakhpur, Varanasi Assembly Elections Results Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur and Saurabh Srivastava is ahead in Varanasi Cantt

Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to bag both the seats as lead margin has now crossed nearly 40,000 in Varanasi and Gorakhpur seats. 

UP Election Result LIVE

Gorakhpur Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Yogi Adityanath (60310 votes) leading in Gorakhpur

SP - Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla (20,166 votes) trailing in Gorakhpur

Varanasi Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Saurabh Srivastava (63342 votes) leading in Varanasi

SP - Pooja Yadav (22484 votes) trailing in Varanasi

 

 

 

