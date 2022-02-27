Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that by running Operation Ganga, the Central Government are bringing back thousands of Indians home. “Our sons, daughters still stranded in Ukraine will be brought back. The government of India is working day and night for them. Wherever there is trouble, we left no tone unturned to bring our citizens back," PM Modi said in an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 200 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

The prime minister said the government is working tirelessly to evacuate all Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began and the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Meanwhile, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest. India has named the evacuation mission as 'Operation Ganga'.

"Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest. 198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi," Jaishankar tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said: "Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi."

