In a big jolt to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, another MLA quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is the second day that an MLA has switched loyalties and jumped over to join the BJP just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election.
In a big jolt to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, another MLA quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is the second day that an MLA has switched loyalties and jumped over to join the BJP just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election.
On Wednesday, senior MLA Bhagwan Barad resigned as a legislator and primary member. Bhagwan Barad will be joining the saffron party. Bhagwan Barad, who represents the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor.
On Wednesday, senior MLA Bhagwan Barad resigned as a legislator and primary member. Bhagwan Barad will be joining the saffron party. Bhagwan Barad, who represents the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor.
He also handed over his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya.
He also handed over his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya.
Later, Bhagwan Barad told the reporters in Gandhinagar that he decided to quit the party after consulting his supporters and will join the Bharatiya Janata Party without any pre-condition to get a poll ticket.
Later, Bhagwan Barad told the reporters in Gandhinagar that he decided to quit the party after consulting his supporters and will join the Bharatiya Janata Party without any pre-condition to get a poll ticket.
A day before, veteran Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva resigned as a legislator and party member to jump ship to the BJP just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
A day before, veteran Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva resigned as a legislator and party member to jump ship to the BJP just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
Mohansinh Rathva, a prominent tribal leader, has been elected a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times. Mohansinh Rathva represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.
Mohansinh Rathva, a prominent tribal leader, has been elected a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) 10 times. Mohansinh Rathva represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.
After resigning as a legislator and from the primary membership of the Congress, Mohansinh Rathva announced that he would not seek a ticket for the next month's Gujarat Assembly Election. But, Rathva said, he wanted the BJP to field his son, Rajendrasinh Rathva, from his seat instead.
After resigning as a legislator and from the primary membership of the Congress, Mohansinh Rathva announced that he would not seek a ticket for the next month's Gujarat Assembly Election. But, Rathva said, he wanted the BJP to field his son, Rajendrasinh Rathva, from his seat instead.
Gujarat will vote in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The counting of votes will be taken up on 8 December. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 votes will be counted on 8 December. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress had won 77 seats restricting BJP's tally at 99 in the 182-member House.
Gujarat will vote in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The counting of votes will be taken up on 8 December. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 votes will be counted on 8 December. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress had won 77 seats restricting BJP's tally at 99 in the 182-member House.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.