08 Dec 2022, 06:31 AM IST
AAP looking to make strong debut
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to make a strong debut and Congress which was absent from hectic campaigning is seeking a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Gujarat election 2022 is set to begin.
BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the chief minister's post for the longest time before becoming Prime Minister.
Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.
08 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM IST
How many seats a party needs to win Gujarat election 2022?
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: There are a total of 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat. The halfway mark is 91 and a party would need 92 seats to win the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
08 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM IST
Gujarat election 2022: Facts
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The countdown to the Gujarat Assembly poll results has begun as the Election Commission gears up for the counting of votes tomorrow. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election will begin at 37 centres at 8 am.
At 8 am, first counting of postal ballots will be done and from 8:30 am along with postal ballots counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will also start.
A micro-observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant are assigned duty at each polling centre table. The entire counting process will be video graphed.
The EVMs will be taken out of the strongroom and set up in the counting hall in the presence of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer, candidate counting agents and observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 will officially be declared as soon as the counting of votes to all 182 seats is over by the ECI. The trends are expected to pour in soon.
08 Dec 2022, 05:55 AM IST
BJP eyeing new records; Congress rides on luck, AAP keeps fingers crossed
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: D-day is here! The counting of votes for the Gujarat election 2022 will commence at 8 am and the postal ballots will be counted first. After the counting of the postal ballots, the EVM votes will be counted.
In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly election 2022, the BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term, while the Congress, the main challenger to the saffron party, might be riding on pure luck of its Bharat Jodo Yatra, hoping its ‘silent campaign’ has cut ice with people.
The AAP, on the other hand, is hoping to sweep its magic broom once again. After winning Punjab, the AAP has hoped to make inroads in Gujarat as well, striving to become the main opponent to the BJP by replacing Congress. The exit polls have predicted a good start for the AAP in Gujarat and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal thinks they are hopeful numbers.
08 Dec 2022, 05:39 AM IST
What did exit polls say for Gujarat election 2022?
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Most exit polls had predicted a major victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat election 2022, leading the saffron party to its best win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. If exit polls proved to be true, the saffron party is all set to retain power in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term, equalling the Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.
Winning the Gujarat election 2022 could boost the rank and file of the BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election and will give an impression that the saffron party is on track to make a comeback. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.
Exit poll predictions for the BJP winning seats range from 117 to 151 in the 182-member Assembly. The BJP’s best performance so far was in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats. If the results come in line with the median value of these predictions, the BJP would have surpassed its own record of 2002.
08 Dec 2022, 05:26 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of the votes, polled in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, will begin at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. The early trends on the leading and the trailing candidates would start coming in shortly after as the Election Commission of India (ECI) continues the vote counting.
08 Dec 2022, 05:16 AM IST
Will BJP continue its winning streak or will AAP sweep Gujarat with its magic broom?
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The vote counting for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, voting for which was held in two phases, will be held on Thursday, 8 December. The Gujarat Election Result 2022 will be announced as the voting for all 182-seat Assembly is done. The counting of the votes to declare the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will begin at 8 am. The early trends are expected to come in the form of the leading and trailing candidates as the counting continues. The tri-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP would be the most crucial one as the saffron party has held the reins of the state for 27 years and looking to retain its 7th term. The Congress is riding high on the anti-incumbency, not to forget the Morbi bridge collapse which killed over 130 people. The AAP, which is the new entrant to the state, is looking to make inroads in the state following its landslide win in Punjab, striving to replace Congress as the main Opposition. Stay with Livemint to catch Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates.