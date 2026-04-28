Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting underway, BJP ahead in Central Gujarat in early trends

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026: The counting of voters of the Gujarat local body elections has begun. The voting on April 26 saw 55.1 per cent voter turnout in municipal corporations, while the percentage for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats were recorded at 65.53 per cent, 66.64 per cent, and 67.26 per cent, respectively.

BJP ahead in Central Gujarat The BJP is leading in most municipalities in central Gujarat, as per early trends.

In Anand district, the BJP has won 10 out of 36 seats in Petlad Municipality, 4 out of 25 in Kapadvanj Municipality, 7 out of 24 in Thasra Municipality, and two out of the 28 seats in Umreth Municipality so far, according to local media.

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One seat each in Kapadvanj and Thasra have been won by independents.

In Ward No 1 of Bharuch Municipality, the Congress panel of four has won– candidates Imran Umarji Patel, Zuber Yakub Patel, Rabia Daud Patel and Sunita Suresh Raval, local media reported.

In Vadodara district, BJP has suffered early setback with Congress racing ahead in Ward 2 of Dabhoi Municipality with three seats. Congress candidates Pushpa Raval, Zaitun Mansuri and Kamlesh Patanwadiya win. BJP’s Arif Makrani wins the fourth seat of Ward 2 . In Godhra Municipality of Panchmahal district of Central Gujarat, the BJP has won four out of 44 seats so far, Indian Express reported.

The outcome of these local polls would set the tone for next year’s assembly elections. As many as 9,200 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats went to the polls on Sunday.

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Among the urban bodies, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation in Kutch district recorded the lowest voter turnout of 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district recorded highest turnout at 72.29 per cent. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent. Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted in the polls too.

Who are the key players? The key players include the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from these, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested on some seats. Former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai, and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani are some key candidates in the fray.