Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024: Tough battle between BJP, Congress in Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna

Published8 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024: Vote counting began in Haryana on Tuesday at 8 am.
Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024: Amid the anti-incumbency wave in Haryana, four assembly seats in Gurgaon district remain to be a key poll battle for Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The four Haryana assembly seats, i.e.Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna, remain to be dominated by the BJP. This time, the party will face competition not only from Congress but also from strong independent candidates like Kalyan Singh Chauhan, Javed Ahmed, Dayaram, and Subhash Chand.

The early election numbers indicate, BJP candidates leading in three out of four constituencies falling in Gurgaon district. Here is the top update of Gurgaon seats vote counting result.

Haryana Assembly seatsLeading Trailing 
PataudiBIMLA CHAUDHARY (BJP)PEARL CHOUDHARY (Congress)
BadshahpurRAO NARBIR SINGH (BJP)KUMUDNI RAKESH DAULTABAD (Independent)
GurgaonMUKESH SHARMA (BJP)NAVEEN GOYAL (Independent)
SohnaTEJPAL TANWAR (BJP)ROHTAS SINGH (Congress)

Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024

Early trends are awaited in Gurgaon constituency.

Pataudi Haryana Election Results 2024

JNJP candidate Amarnath JE is leading in voting in Pataudi seat falling in Gurgaon district.

Badshahpur Haryana Election Results 2024

Rao Narbir Singh from BJP is leading in Badhsahpur.

Sohna Haryana Election Results 2024

BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar is leading from Sohna, according to Hindustan Times.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
