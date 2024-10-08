Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024: Tough battle between BJP, Congress in Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna

Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024: Amid the anti-incumbency wave in Haryana, four assembly seats in Gurgaon district remain to be a key poll battle for Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The four Haryana assembly seats, i.e.Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna, remain to be dominated by the BJP. This time, the party will face competition not only from Congress but also from strong independent candidates like Kalyan Singh Chauhan, Javed Ahmed, Dayaram, and Subhash Chand.