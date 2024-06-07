Halfway through an epic election year, the winner is: Surprise
Joanna Sugden , Anna Hirtenstein , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 07 Jun 2024, 05:12 PM IST
SummaryFrom Mexico to India and South Africa, voters gave priority to their own economic prospects, delivering verdicts that ran counter to predictions.
Halfway through the biggest election year in history, the results are in. The verdict: Expect the unexpected and don’t underestimate that voters are people with bills to pay.
