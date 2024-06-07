Halfway through an epic election year, the winner is: Surprise

In Mexico, conversely, expectations were upended by the scale of Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory. Nearly everyone expected her to win. But the popularity of her ally, the departing incumbent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his free-spending policies provided her an unexpected lift. Her Moreno party now has a freer hand to pursue a more aggressive agenda in the legislature, prompting the Mexican peso to fall more than 4% against the dollar to its weakest level in about seven months. The country’s benchmark IPC stock market declined 6%, the biggest drop since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.