Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana, Bajrang Punia from Badli as Congress candidates in Haryana Assembly polls: Report

Written By Sayantani
Published4 Sep 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi. (PTI)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. According to media reports, the names of the grapplers are likely to be cleared by the Congress Central Election Committee on Wednesday or Thursday.

'An announcement on their candidature is likely soon,” said Congress. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Badli is a Congress seat which will likely be defended by Bajrang Punia, while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.

According to Hindustan Times report citing people familiar with the developments, Vinesh Phogat had expressed her desire to contest from the Julana seat, whereas Congress wanted her to contest from a seat closer to Gurgram.

The Congress has been quiet about whether Punia and Phogat will be fielded, with AICC General Secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria stating on Tuesday that clarity will be provided by Thursday.

The Congress also shared a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X account.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had been part of the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Bajrang Punia on allegations of sexual harassment.

Further, Vinesh Phogat had announced her retirement as a sportsperson a day after she was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout. Phogat was found a 100gs overweight.

Since her return home there has been intense speculation that she would enter active politics like her cousin Babita who is a BJP MLA.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. This could be a continuation of their INDIA bloc alliance for the Lok Sabha Assembly Elections earlier this year.

The Congress has formed a three-member committee, which includes the party's screening committee chairman for the state Ajay Maken, AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for seat-sharing talks with Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 02:13 PM IST
