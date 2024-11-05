Harris or Trump for President? Whoever wins the race to White House – the US will create history. Here is how

US Election 2024: As the polls open for the 2024 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on the brink of history. With over 78 million early voters and a nail-biting photo finish predicted, this election will reshape American politics—no matter the outcome.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published5 Nov 2024, 06:12 PM IST
After the high-octane campaigning until Monday, the polling opened in United States on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris pitted against former President Donald Trump for the coveted Presidential post

Polls opened across many states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia on Tuesday evening, IST. More than 78 million voters cast votes in early ballot — either by mail or in person, according to New York Times.

The race to the White House is predicted to be a photo finish as was indicated by first results that came in from Dixville Notch town in New Hampshire. The six votes cast in this town were evenly split between the two Presidential hopefuls — three each.

Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts. Mint explains how:

What if Harris Wins?

If Democrat nominee and incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris wins, she will be making history as follows:

  • Harris, 60, would be the first female president of the United States of America.
  • She would also be the first child of immigrants to become a President in the US.
  • Harris, whose mother, Shyama Gopalan, had migrated to the US from India, would also become the first US President of South Asian origin.

  • She would also be the US's first Asian-American President.

And what if Trump becomes 47th US President?

Trump will create his own share of records if he defeats Kamala Harris.

  • At 78, Donald Trump will become the oldest person to assume the office of US President.
  • He will be the first US President facing criminal cases, including the one involving his alleged role in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after he lost the Presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.
  • He will be the first convicted individual to become US President for all the criminal cases that he is facing, including the famous one involving adult movie star Stormy Daniels.
  • Trump will also be the first US President to be impeached (twice) and re-elected to the office.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The 2024 election could redefine historical precedents in American politics.
  • High voter turnout indicates significant public engagement and interest in the election.
  • The close race highlights the polarization and competitiveness of the current political landscape.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 06:12 PM IST
