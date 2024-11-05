Harris or Trump for President? Whoever wins the race to White House – the US will create history. Here is how

After the high-octane campaigning until Monday, the polling opened in United States on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris pitted against former President Donald Trump for the coveted Presidential post
Polls opened across many states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia on Tuesday evening, IST. More than 78 million voters cast votes in early ballot — either by mail or in person, according to New York Times.
The race to the White House is predicted to be a photo finish as was indicated by first results that came in from Dixville Notch town in New Hampshire. The six votes cast in this town were evenly split between the two Presidential hopefuls — three each.
Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts. Mint explains how:
If Democrat nominee and incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris wins, she will be making history as follows:
Trump will create his own share of records if he defeats Kamala Harris.
