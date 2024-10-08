Elections
Haryana and J&K: States of surprise for BJP and Congress
SummaryThe state elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have delivered a clear verdict—and raised vexing questions for the leading national parties.
For the second straight time in India, election results have upended poll predictions, turning political parties introspective and adding intrigue to the next round of state elections scheduled for later this year.
