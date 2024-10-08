Haryana and J&K: States of surprise for BJP and Congress

In 2014, the Congress-National Conference alliance fell apart just before polls. This time, that alliance held together and secured a majority by itself, diminishing the impact of the five members the lieutenant-governor can appoint. The Congress-National Conference alliance has swept Kashmir, and even in Jammu, it has secured three seats. While the combine pushes for restoration of full statehood, it will be challenged by the powers the Union government has bestowed on itself in the new dispensation.