Haryana assembly election 2024: JP Nadda launches BJP’s manifesto. All you need to know

Haryana assembly election 2024: Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Haryana assembly election 2024: BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday, released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.
Haryana assembly election 2024: BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday, released the party’s manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.(PTI)

Haryana assembly election 2024: Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 scheduled for October 5.

“For Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfil a ritual and for them, this document is to deceive the people," JP Nadda in Tohtak said after releasing the party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ on September 19.

Also Read | Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur feature in BJP star campaigners list for Haryana

Questioning the image of Nayab Singh Saini-led state 10 years ago, the BJP National President said, “What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs on the basis of 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi'. Haryana was known for land scams.”

He asserted that every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed government job if voted to power in the upcpming general assembly polls. "For us 'Sankalp Patra' is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop,” ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

Also Read | AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections

Among the numerous promises offered by the party in its manifesto, some of the notable ones include the proposal of 2 lakh government jobs, in addition to availability of cooking gas cylinder at 500 to Antyodaya BPL families under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna. The 20 promises listed in Haryana poll manifesto are given below.

Also Read | BJP leader Bachan Singh Arya resigns from party ahead of Haryana Assembly polls
BJP's Haryana poll manifesto

The vows range from promises of purchase of 24 crops at Minimum Support Price, 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas to 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna, reported PTI.

Promising to guarantee government job to every Agniveer hailing from the state, the BJP leader said, “Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to 10 lakh.” The long list of promises takes into account education sector needs as well and pledges to guarantee scholarship to Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any government medical or engineering college across the country and scooters for college-going girls in rural areas.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to join Congress today

During the press conference, JP Nadda aligning with PM Modi's agenda said the "Sankalp Patra" will basically focus on youth, poor, farmers and women. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khatar, Rao Inderjit Singh and K P Gurjar at Rohtak were also present during the release of Sankalp Patra.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsHaryana assembly election 2024: JP Nadda launches BJP’s manifesto. All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.95
    01:26 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    11.1 (2.68%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.80
    01:26 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.65 (-2.17%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    128.00
    01:26 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.25 (-2.48%)

    Indus Towers

    389.25
    01:25 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -38.3 (-8.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,362.15
    01:17 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    70.2 (5.43%)

    K P R Mill

    903.35
    01:17 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    44.4 (5.17%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,191.30
    01:17 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    46.4 (4.05%)

    United Breweries

    2,119.25
    01:15 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    70.25 (3.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue