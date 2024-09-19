Haryana assembly election 2024: Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Haryana assembly election 2024: Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 scheduled for October 5.

“For Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfil a ritual and for them, this document is to deceive the people," JP Nadda in Tohtak said after releasing the party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ on September 19.

Questioning the image of Nayab Singh Saini-led state 10 years ago, the BJP National President said, “What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs on the basis of 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi'. Haryana was known for land scams." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He asserted that every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed government job if voted to power in the upcpming general assembly polls. "For us 'Sankalp Patra' is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop," ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

Among the numerous promises offered by the party in its manifesto, some of the notable ones include the proposal of 2 lakh government jobs, in addition to availability of cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to Antyodaya BPL families under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna. The 20 promises listed in Haryana poll manifesto are given below.

BJP's Haryana poll manifesto

The vows range from promises of purchase of 24 crops at Minimum Support Price, 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas to ₹2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna, reported PTI.

Promising to guarantee government job to every Agniveer hailing from the state, the BJP leader said, “Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the ₹5 lakh you get per year will be increased to ₹10 lakh." The long list of promises takes into account education sector needs as well and pledges to guarantee scholarship to Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any government medical or engineering college across the country and scooters for college-going girls in rural areas.

During the press conference, JP Nadda aligning with PM Modi's agenda said the "Sankalp Patra" will basically focus on youth, poor, farmers and women. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khatar, Rao Inderjit Singh and K P Gurjar at Rohtak were also present during the release of Sankalp Patra.