Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated Haryana Election Results day is here! The counting of votes in the Haryana Election Results will begin by the Election Commission (EC) from 8 am onwards and early trends are likely to start pouring in by 9 am. The Haryana Election Results will be declared today, October 8. Stay tuned as Mint brings you every minute detail on the Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates.
The main contenders in the Haryana Election 2024 were the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). While the BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of Assembly election wins in the state, the Congress is hoping to end its decade-long drought in Haryana and reclaim power.
Exit polls predict a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some suggesting the party may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly. The TV-Today C-Voter projection indicated that the Congress may secure 50-58 seats in the state, while the BJP is expected to win 20-28 seats. The majority seats a party needs to win to form a government in Haryana is 46. The counting of votes will begin from 8 am, stay tuned for Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: “BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years. BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society. Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time. BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," CM Nayab Singh Saini said as Haryana waits for the vote counting to begin.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: Security has been heightened in Rohtak of Haryana ahead of the counting of the votes by the Election Commission (EC).
Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has exuded confidence that the BJP will be forming the next government in the state.
Speaking with ANI, Nayab Singh Saini said, “Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service."
Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates: The Election Commission vote counting will begin in 45 minutes. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
Haryana Election Results LIVE: While the TV-Today C-Voter exit poll predictions suggested the Congress may win 50-58 seats, wresting power from the BJP which is expected to win just 20-28 seats.
According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, Congress could win 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is projected to secure 18-24 seats.
The AAP and the JJP are predicted to stare at a collapse in Haryana.
Haryana Election Results LIVE : Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa Assembly constituency, offered prayers at Dakshin Mukhi Prachin Hanuman Mandir ahead of the vote counting which is scheduled to begin at 8 am.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: Security has been heightened at a counting center in Panchkula in Haryana ahead of the vote counting by the Election Commission (EC). The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am. Watch the video here.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: In the last Assembly election in Haryana in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats, the Congress 31 and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10. In 2019, the BJP formed the government with the support of the JJP while most of the Independent MLAs had also extended support to the saffron party. However, the JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ended after the latter replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Saini as the chief minister in March.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: Most exit poll results, which were declared on October 5, predicted a massive win for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, ending the 10-year drought for the party. The Congress is expected to win over 50 seats, while the majority mark to form the government in Haryana is 46 seats.
Haryana Election Results LIVE: The counting of the votes in the Haryana Election Results 2024 will start at 8 am at centres across the state but the EVM votes will be counted after the counting of the postal ballots. The vote counting will begin with postal ballots. These ballots are reserved for people with disabilities, security personnel, and certain government employees involved in essential services.
As the EC officials complete the postal ballots counting in Haryana Vidhan Sabha Chun, the EVM vote counting will commence.
Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates: Security has been heightened in Jhajjar ahead of the vote counting to declare the Haryana Election Results 2024.
Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates: The key candidates in Haryana Election 2024 are Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who is contesting from Ladwa constituency, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is fighting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala from Ellenabad, Congress' Vinesh Phogat - who is a former wrestler and one of the leading faces in the wrestlers' protest – is contesting from Julana, BJP's Anil Vij from Ambala Cantonment and JJP's Dushyant Chautala who has been fielded from Uchana Kalan.
"Captain" Abhimanyu is contesting from Narnaund Assembly constituency and OP Dhankar is fighting the Haryana Election 2924 from Badli. Anurag Dhanda is AAP candidate from Kalayat. Devi Lal's grandson Aditya Devi Lal, an INLD candidate, is taking on the JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, the great grandson of the former deputy prime minister, are contesting in Dabwali.
Taking on Dushyant Chautala from Uchana is the Congress's Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister Birender Singh.
