Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP, Congress wait with bated breaths; vote counting to begin soon

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Will BJP secure a hat-trick while Congress faces a third consecutive defeat in Haryana? Or will it be Congress derailing BJP in its bid for a third straight term? To know, stay tuned for Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates only at Mint.