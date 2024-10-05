LIVE UPDATES

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP retain power? Polling on 90 assembly seats to begin soon

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Haryana is set to hold elections for its 90-member legislative assembly on Saturday, October 5, with vote counting planned for October 8.