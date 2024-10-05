Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, Saturday, to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.
A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. A total of 2,03,54,350 voters in the state will be able to exercise their rights in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal informed that a total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in the general election, including 930 males and 101 females. Among these candidates, 464 are independent candidates.
The key contesting parties in Haryana include BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).
Meanwhile, the security has been tightened ahead of the assembly election. A total of 225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel have been deployed. According to DGP Haryana, 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed ahead of the elections.
The last Assembly elections took place in October 2019. Following the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party joined forces with the Jannayak Janta Party to form the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar assuming the role of Chief Minister.
Key things to look at:
Will BJP be able to retain power for a third consecutive term?
Or will it be comeback for Congress after a decade-long hiatus?
Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Mock Poll begins at some polling booths
Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Mock Poll begins at the polling booth no-120, Indus Public School of Kaithal Assembly constituency. Congress' Aditya Surjewala, BJP's Leela Ram, AAP's Satbir Singh Goyat and JJP's Sandeep Garhi are contesting from the Kaithal seat.