Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP retain power? Polling on 90 assembly seats to begin soon

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
Livemint

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Haryana is set to hold elections for its 90-member legislative assembly on Saturday, October 5, with vote counting planned for October 8.

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: A total of 2,03,54,350 voters in the state will be able to exercise their rights in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, Saturday, to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. A total of 2,03,54,350 voters in the state will be able to exercise their rights in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal informed that a total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in the general election, including 930 males and 101 females. Among these candidates, 464 are independent candidates.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened ahead of the assembly election.  A total of 225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel have been deployed. According to DGP Haryana, 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed ahead of the elections.

The last Assembly elections took place in October 2019. Following the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party joined forces with the Jannayak Janta Party to form the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar assuming the role of Chief Minister.

Key things to look at:

Will BJP be able to retain power for a third consecutive term?

Or will it be comeback for Congress after a decade-long hiatus?

05 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP secure hattrick or Congress make a comeback? 1,031 candidates in fray today

The voting in the high-stakes battle will decide whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures a hat-trick of victories in the state or the Congress party succeeds to wrest back the power after being in opposition for ten years riding on anti-incumbency, farmer issues and recent protests by wrestlers. 

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across 90 constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election. Read more here

05 Oct 2024, 06:21 AM IST Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Polling on 90 assembly seats to begin soon

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Voting in 90 assembly constituencies will begin at 7 am on Saturday, October 5.

05 Oct 2024, 06:13 AM IST Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates: Mock Poll begins at some polling booths

Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live Updates : Mock Poll begins at the polling booth no-120, Indus Public School of Kaithal Assembly constituency. Congress' Aditya Surjewala, BJP's Leela Ram, AAP's Satbir Singh Goyat and JJP's Sandeep Garhi are contesting from the Kaithal seat.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.