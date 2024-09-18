‘300 unit free electricity, LPG cylinders for ₹500’: Congress’ 7 promises for Haryana elections

  • Congress party on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for Haryana assembly elections.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge releases party's guarantees for Haryana.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge releases party’s guarantees for Haryana.

The Congress party on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for Haryana assembly elections and announced seven guarantees, including 500 every month for gas cylinders.

The guarantees were announced in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Congress party has divided promises into seven sections.

Also Read | Haryana Assembly polls: Anil Vij stakes claim to CM seat if voted to power

Here are 7 guarantees of Congress party

 

Prosperity of families

— Free 300 unit electricity.

— Free medical treatment upto 25 Lakh, on the lines of Chiranjeevi scheme.

Empowerment of Women

— Women above 18 years will be given 2000 every month.

500 every month for gas cylinders.

Also Read | At Haryana rally, PM Modi says Nehru, Rajiv, Indira opposed ‘reservation’

Secured future for youth

— Recruitment for 2 lakh vacant posts.

— Drug free Haryana initiative.

Strengthening social security

6,000 old-age pension

6,000 handicap pension

6,000 widow pension

— Restoration of old-pension scheme

Right for backword classes

— Conducting a caste Census.

— Increasing a creamy later limit to 10 lakh.

Also Read | Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman rebels after BJP denies ticket

Prosperity for farmer

— Legal guarantee of MSP.

— Immediate crop compensation.

Housing for the poor

— 100 yard plot

— 2 room house costing 3.5 lakh

Also Read | Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur feature in BJP star campaigners list for Haryana

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the poor will be given a 100 sq yard plot each and 3.5 lakh as construction cost.

“We guarantee MSP to the farmers of the state. We will also conduct caste census,” added Kharge.

The Congress chief added that they will conduct a caste-survey in Haryana, to know where people from different castes and communities are standing in terms of welfare schemes, income, education, jobs.

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said that in 2014, Haryana had become number one in per capita income, jobs, law and order, and sports among the bigger states. "During the last 10 years in the rule of BJP and JJP, it reversed. The wrestlers are still waiting for justice. I promise that in the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, we will form the government and make Haryana number one again," Hooda added.

Haryana election schedule

— Voting for the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5

— Counting of votes will be done on October 8.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 03:03 PM IST
