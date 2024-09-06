Congress first candidate list for Haryana Assembly polls OUT: Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana

Congress releases first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana. Bhupinder Hooda from Garhi Sampla Kiloi

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Congress first candidate list for Haryana Assembly polls OUT: Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana
Congress first candidate list for Haryana Assembly polls OUT: Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana(Hindustan Times)

Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024, hours after Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia were inducted into the party fold by veteran leader KC Venugopal.

Phogat has been fielded from Julana, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and Udai Bhan will be contesting the Assembly elections from from Hodal (SC) constituency, while the grand old party has repeated Renu Bala—its sitting MLA from the Sadhaura (SC) seat—to contest the same seat again, similarly Bishan Lal Saini, the former MLA from the Radaur Assembly has been given an opportunity to contest the same seat again.

Congress has fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa aganist BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The party has also fielded Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak, Kuldeep Vats from Badli, Chiranjeev Rao from Revari and Neeraj Sharma from Faridabad NIT.

Earlier in the day, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress met in the national capital to finalize the first list for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria and and former Haryana chief minister Hooda, among others.

 

 

 

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsCongress first candidate list for Haryana Assembly polls OUT: Vinesh Phogat fielded from Julana

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue