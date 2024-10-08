Haryana assembly results: ‘Fight was against strongest oppressive forces,’ Bajrang Punia reacts as Vinesh Phogat leads

Haryana assembly elections results: As Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is leading with 45,293 votes after 12 rounds of counting in the Haryana Assembly elections, with BJP's Yogesh Kumar trailing by 4,142 votes, Bajrang Punia congratulated her.

In a post on X, Punia wrote, “Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious.”

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark, leading in 48 seats, while Congress is ahead in 35 seats, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission.

As of noon, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from the Ladwa constituency with 32,708 votes, ahead of Congress' Mewa Singh. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is also leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 56,875 votes against BJP's Manju. While the BJP is moving closer to a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly, Congress has raised concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data provided by the Election Commission.

“There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing fourth or fifth round data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking - are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so.” Congress' Pawan Khera said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results.

"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing a slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he said.

As of 12:40 PM, BJP candidates are leading in 49 of the 90 constituencies, while Congress is ahead in 35 seats. Additionally, four Independents and one candidate each from the INLD and BSP are also leading. Despite exit polls predicting a Congress victory, current trends suggest that the BJP is on track for a hat-trick win in the Haryana Assembly elections if these patterns continue.