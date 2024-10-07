Haryana Assembly Poll Results 2024: Counting tomorrow morning; check time, helpline number, other details

Haryana's vote counting for the Assembly Elections 2024 will start at 8 AM on October 8, with 30 Central Armed Police Forces deployed at 93 centres. Strict security includes CCTV monitoring, restricted access, and a focus on safety for candidates and officials.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Haryana Election: Vote Counting for Haryana Assembly Elections to Start at 8 AM on October 8, 2024
Haryana Election: Vote Counting for Haryana Assembly Elections to Start at 8 AM on October 8, 2024(PTI)

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal informed that the counting of votes for the state Assembly General Elections 2024 will commence at 8 AM on October 8, 2024. Here all you need to know about the arrangements put in place:

Counting process:

  • As many as 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.
  • Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place.
  • To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by Election Commission of India.

Security arragement:

About the security arrangement across the state, Agarwal informed that the comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting. A total of 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 93 counting centres. The counting centres have been put under a three-tier security cover.

Central security forces have been deployed in the innermost security cover. After that, state armed police and district police personnel will be deployed in the outermost cover. Around 12,000 police personnel are on duty at the counting centres across the state.

He also stated that adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-meter perimeter of each counting centre. CCTV cameras have been installed in all 90 strong rooms where the EVM are stored to closely monitor all activities.

Also Read | Election Results Haryana 2024: Key CM contenders and poll predictions

Unauthorized individuals will be restricted from entering these areas. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

Review meeting for counting preparedness

A meeting was held to review the counting preparedness with Deputy Commissioners/District Election Officers, to provide instructions for ensuring a well-organized counting process on October 8.

Agarwal stated that the counting will begin at 8 AM on October 8 Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes.

Accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner. On the day of the counting, the strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers, with videography conducted. Furthermore, mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

Also Read | Haryana Result 2024: 5 major constituencies to watch as counting day approaches

During the process, only authorized individuals, officials, or staff will be permitted inside and around the counting centres. The public and political party representatives are requested not to crowd the counting centres and check the results at home. The results will be available on the Election Commission of India’s website http://results.eic.in/ and through the Voter Helpline App.

For any information or complaints related to the counting process, citizens can contact the toll-free number 1950 or the control room at 0172-2701362.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Poll Results 2024: Counting tomorrow morning; check time, helpline number, other details

      Popular in Elections

